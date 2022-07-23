Human chromosome 5 and the corresponding chromosomes from chimpanzee, gorilla, and orangutan are shown here. Describe any structural differences you see in the other primate chromosomes in relation to the human chromosome.
For the following crosses, determine as accurately as possible the genotypes of each parent, the parent in whom nondisjunction occurs, and whether nondisjunction takes place in the first or second meiotic division. Both color blindness and hemophilia, a blood-clotting disorder, are X-linked recessive traits. In each case, assume the parents have normal karyotypes.
A color-blind man and a woman who is wild type have a daughter with Turner syndrome (XO) who has normal color vision and blood clotting.
A man and a woman who each has the wild-type phenotype have a son with Klinefelter syndrome (XXY) who has hemophilia.
A man who is color blind and a woman who is wild type have a son with Jacob syndrome (XYY) who has hemophilia.
A man who is color blind and has hemophilia and a woman who is wild type have a daughter with triple X syndrome (XXX) who has hemophilia and normal color vision.
A healthy couple with a history of three previous spontaneous abortions has just had a child with cri-du-chat syndrome, a disorder caused by a terminal deletion of chromosome 5. Their physician orders karyotype analysis of both parents and of the child. The karyotype results for chromosomes 5 and 12 are shown here. Are the chromosomes in the child consistent with those expected in a case of cri-du-chat syndrome? Explain your reasoning.
A healthy couple with a history of three previous spontaneous abortions has just had a child with cri-du-chat syndrome, a disorder caused by a terminal deletion of chromosome 5. Their physician orders karyotype analysis of both parents and of the child. The karyotype results for chromosomes 5 and 12 are shown here. Which parent has an abnormal karyotype? How can you tell? What is the nature of the abnormality?