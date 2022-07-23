From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Pericentric inversion
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Pericentric inversion
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Interstitial deletion
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Terminal deletion
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Reciprocal balanced translocation
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Paracentric inversion
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Monosomy