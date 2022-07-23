Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular Organization
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular OrganizationProblem 7e
Chapter 10, Problem 7e

From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Trisomy

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of trisomy: Trisomy refers to a condition where an organism has an extra copy of a chromosome, resulting in three copies instead of the normal two. This is a type of aneuploidy, which is a deviation from the normal chromosome number.
Recognize the phenotypic consequences of trisomy: Trisomy often leads to phenotypic changes because the extra chromosome disrupts the normal balance of gene expression. This can result in developmental abnormalities or health issues.
Identify examples of trisomy in humans: Common examples include Trisomy 21 (Down syndrome), Trisomy 18 (Edwards syndrome), and Trisomy 13 (Patau syndrome). Each of these conditions is associated with specific phenotypic traits and health challenges.
Consider the mechanism behind phenotypic consequences: The extra chromosome leads to overexpression of genes located on that chromosome. This disrupts the tightly regulated processes of development and cellular function, causing observable phenotypic changes.
Evaluate the broader implications: Trisomy is a significant genetic change that typically results in noticeable phenotypic consequences. It is important to understand how such chromosomal abnormalities can impact an organism's overall health and development.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromosome Structure and Function

Chromosomes are structures within cells that contain DNA, which carries genetic information. Each chromosome is made up of genes, and changes in chromosome structure can lead to alterations in gene expression. Understanding how chromosomes function is essential for grasping how changes can affect phenotypes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:10
Chromosome Structure

Trisomy

Trisomy is a type of chromosomal abnormality where an individual has three copies of a particular chromosome instead of the usual two. This can lead to various developmental and phenotypic consequences, as seen in conditions like Down syndrome (trisomy 21). Recognizing the implications of trisomy is crucial for understanding its effects on phenotype.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:31
Robertsonian Translocations

Phenotypic Consequences

Phenotypic consequences refer to the observable traits or characteristics of an organism that result from the interaction of its genotype with the environment. Changes in chromosome number or structure, such as those caused by trisomy, can lead to significant phenotypic variations, impacting physical appearance, behavior, and overall health.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.

Pericentric inversion

483
views
Textbook Question

From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.

Interstitial deletion

415
views
Textbook Question

From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.

Terminal deletion

518
views
Textbook Question

From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.

Reciprocal balanced translocation

375
views
Textbook Question

From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.

Paracentric inversion

378
views
Textbook Question

From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.

Monosomy

446
views