Chromosomal Abnormalities

Chromosomal abnormalities are deviations from the normal number or structure of chromosomes, which can lead to genetic disorders. These abnormalities can be classified into numerical changes, such as aneuploidy (including monosomy and trisomy), and structural changes, such as deletions or duplications. Recognizing the types of chromosomal abnormalities is essential for understanding their potential effects on phenotype and health.