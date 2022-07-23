Human late prophase karyotypes have about 2000 visible G bands. The human genome contains approximately 22,000 genes. Consider the region 5p1.5 through the end of the short arm of chromosome 5, which is identified on the late prophase chromosome in Figure 10.5, and assume the entire region is deleted. Approximately how many genes will be lost as a result of the deletion?
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Pericentric inversion
1
Understand the concept of a pericentric inversion: A pericentric inversion is a type of chromosomal rearrangement where a segment of a chromosome that includes the centromere is inverted (flipped 180 degrees). This inversion changes the order of genes on the chromosome.
Consider the potential effects of a pericentric inversion: While the inversion itself may not disrupt gene function, it can lead to phenotypic consequences during meiosis due to improper pairing and crossing over between homologous chromosomes.
Analyze the impact on gamete formation: During meiosis, homologous chromosomes align and exchange genetic material. If one chromosome has a pericentric inversion, misalignment can occur, leading to the production of gametes with duplications or deletions of genetic material.
Evaluate the phenotypic consequences: Gametes with duplications or deletions can result in zygotes with imbalanced genetic material, which may cause developmental abnormalities or other phenotypic effects in the organism.
Conclude that pericentric inversions can show phenotypic consequences, particularly due to their effects on gamete viability and the potential for genetic imbalances in offspring.
Chromosome Structure
Chromosomes are structures within cells that contain DNA and proteins. They are essential for the proper segregation of genetic material during cell division. Changes in chromosome structure, such as inversions, can disrupt gene function and lead to phenotypic variations.
Chromosome Structure
Pericentric Inversion
A pericentric inversion is a type of chromosomal rearrangement where a segment of a chromosome is inverted and includes the centromere. This alteration can affect gene expression and recombination during meiosis, potentially leading to genetic disorders or variations in phenotype.
Inversions
Phenotypic Consequences
Phenotypic consequences refer to the observable traits or characteristics that result from genetic variations. Changes in chromosome structure, such as pericentric inversions, can lead to alterations in gene dosage or function, ultimately affecting an organism's phenotype, including physical traits and susceptibility to diseases.
Mutations and Phenotypes
