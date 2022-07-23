Textbook Question
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Interstitial deletion
Interstitial deletion
Terminal deletion
Trisomy
Paracentric inversion
Monosomy
Polyploidy