Complete the accompanying table, indicating whether functionally active -galactosidase and permease are produced in the presence and absence of lactose. Use '+' to indicate the presence of a functional enzyme and '−' to indicate its absence. Indicate whether the partial diploid strain is lac⁺ (able to grow on lactose-only medium) or lac⁻ (cannot grow on lactose medium).
List possible genotypes for lac operon haploids that have the following phenotypic characteristics:
The operon genes are inducibly transcribed, but the strain is unable to grow on a lactose medium. List one possible genotype for this phenotype.
The operon genes are constitutively transcribed, but the strain is unable to grow on a lactose medium. List two possible genotypes for this phenotype.
The operon genes are never transcribed above a basal level, and the strain is unable to grow on a lactose medium. List two possible genotypes for this phenotype.
The operon genes are constitutively transcribed, and the strain grows on lactose medium. List two possible genotypes for this phenotype.
Suppose each of the genotypes you listed in parts (a) and (b) of Problem 19 are placed in a partial diploid genotype along with a chromosome that has a fully wild-type lac operon.
Will the transcription of operon genes in each partial diploid be inducible or constitutive?
Which partial diploids will be able to grow on a lactose medium?