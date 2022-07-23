Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and BacteriophageProblem 19c
Chapter 12, Problem 19c

List possible genotypes for lac operon haploids that have the following phenotypic characteristics:
The operon genes are inducibly transcribed, but the strain is unable to grow on a lactose medium. List one possible genotype for this phenotype.

1
Understand the lac operon system: The lac operon in E. coli is responsible for the metabolism of lactose. It includes structural genes (lacZ, lacY, lacA), a promoter, an operator, and a regulatory gene (lacI). The operon is inducible, meaning it is activated in the presence of lactose.
Analyze the phenotype: The operon genes are inducibly transcribed, meaning the regulatory system (lacI, operator, and promoter) is functional. However, the strain cannot grow on lactose, indicating a defect in lactose metabolism.
Identify the possible defect: Since the operon is inducible, the issue must lie in one of the structural genes (lacZ, lacY, or lacA). The inability to grow on lactose suggests a defect in lacZ (β-galactosidase, which breaks down lactose) or lacY (permease, which transports lactose into the cell).
Propose a possible genotype: A mutation in the lacZ gene (e.g., lacZ⁻) would prevent the breakdown of lactose into glucose and galactose, even though the operon is inducible. Alternatively, a mutation in lacY (e.g., lacY⁻) would prevent lactose from entering the cell, leading to the same phenotype.
Conclude with an example genotype: A possible genotype for this phenotype could be lacI⁺ O⁺ lacZ⁻ lacY⁺ lacA⁺. This indicates that the regulatory components (lacI, operator) are functional, but the lacZ gene is defective, preventing lactose metabolism.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lac Operon Structure

The lac operon is a set of genes in E. coli that are involved in the metabolism of lactose. It consists of three structural genes (lacZ, lacY, and lacA) and regulatory elements that control their expression. Understanding the operon's structure is crucial for analyzing how mutations can affect lactose utilization.
Inducible Gene Expression

Inducible gene expression refers to the process where genes are turned on in response to specific signals, such as the presence of lactose in the case of the lac operon. This mechanism allows bacteria to conserve energy by only expressing genes when their substrates are available, which is essential for understanding the phenotypic characteristics of the strains in question.
Genotype and Phenotype Relationship

The genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, while the phenotype is the observable expression of that genotype. In the context of the lac operon, a strain that is unable to grow on lactose despite having inducible transcription may have mutations in the structural genes or regulatory elements, affecting its ability to metabolize lactose.
