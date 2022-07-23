Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 19d

List possible genotypes for lac operon haploids that have the following phenotypic characteristics:
The operon genes are constitutively transcribed, and the strain grows on lactose medium. List two possible genotypes for this phenotype.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the lac operon system: The lac operon in *E. coli* is a group of genes involved in lactose metabolism. It is regulated by the lacI repressor, the operator (O), and the promoter (P). The operon is transcribed when lactose is present and glucose is absent, but mutations can lead to constitutive transcription (always active).
Identify mutations that cause constitutive transcription: Constitutive transcription occurs when the lac operon is always active, regardless of lactose presence. This can happen due to mutations in the lacI gene (e.g., lacI⁻, which produces a nonfunctional repressor) or mutations in the operator (e.g., Oᶜ, which prevents the repressor from binding).
Determine the phenotype: The strain grows on lactose medium, meaning the operon genes (lacZ, lacY, and lacA) are functional and produce the necessary enzymes for lactose metabolism. This rules out mutations that disrupt these structural genes.
List one possible genotype: A strain with a lacI⁻ mutation (nonfunctional repressor) and wild-type operator (O⁺) would result in constitutive transcription. For example, the genotype could be lacI⁻ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁺ A⁺.
List another possible genotype: A strain with an Oᶜ mutation (constitutive operator) and wild-type repressor (lacI⁺) would also result in constitutive transcription. For example, the genotype could be lacI⁺ Oᶜ Z⁺ Y⁺ A⁺.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lac Operon Structure

The lac operon is a set of genes in E. coli that are involved in the metabolism of lactose. It consists of three structural genes (lacZ, lacY, and lacA) and regulatory elements, including the promoter and operator. Understanding its structure is crucial for analyzing how mutations can affect gene expression and the organism's ability to utilize lactose.
Constitutive Expression

Constitutive expression refers to the continuous transcription of a gene regardless of environmental conditions. In the context of the lac operon, this means that the genes are always active, allowing the organism to grow on lactose medium without the need for lactose to induce expression. This can occur due to mutations in regulatory regions that prevent the operon from being turned off.
Genotype and Phenotype Relationship

The genotype is the genetic makeup of an organism, while the phenotype is the observable characteristics resulting from the genotype and environmental interactions. In this case, identifying genotypes that lead to constitutive expression of the lac operon is essential for understanding how specific genetic variations can result in the ability to grow on lactose medium.
