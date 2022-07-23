Skip to main content
Suppose each of the genotypes you listed in parts (a) and (b) of Problem 19 are placed in a partial diploid genotype along with a chromosome that has a fully wild-type lac operon.
Will the transcription of operon genes in each partial diploid be inducible or constitutive?

1
Identify the genotypes of the lac operon components (e.g., lacI, lacO, lacZ, etc.) from parts (a) and (b) of Problem 19. Determine whether each component is wild-type or mutant.
Understand the role of each component in the lac operon system: lacI encodes the repressor, lacO is the operator, and lacZ is the structural gene for β-galactosidase. Wild-type components function normally, while mutations may alter their behavior.
Analyze the partial diploid genotype. Since one chromosome has a fully wild-type lac operon, determine whether the wild-type components can complement the mutant components in the other chromosome.
Determine whether the lac operon is inducible (transcription occurs only in the presence of lactose) or constitutive (transcription occurs regardless of lactose presence) based on the interaction between the wild-type and mutant components. For example, a wild-type lacI can repress transcription unless lactose is present, while a mutant lacO^c (constitutive operator) may lead to continuous transcription.
For each partial diploid genotype, evaluate the overall behavior of the lac operon by considering the dominance relationships between wild-type and mutant alleles. Conclude whether the transcription of operon genes is inducible or constitutive in each case.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lac Operon

The lac operon is a set of genes in E. coli that are involved in the metabolism of lactose. It consists of structural genes (lacZ, lacY, and lacA) and regulatory elements that control their expression. The operon is typically off but can be induced in the presence of lactose, which binds to the repressor protein, allowing transcription to occur.
Partial Diploidy

Partial diploidy refers to a genetic condition where an organism has two copies of some genes but only one copy of others. In the context of bacteria, this often occurs through the introduction of plasmids or other genetic elements, allowing researchers to study gene interactions and regulatory mechanisms by comparing the effects of different alleles in the same cell.
Inducible vs. Constitutive Expression

Inducible expression refers to genes that are turned on in response to specific signals, such as the presence of a substrate like lactose for the lac operon. In contrast, constitutive expression describes genes that are continuously active regardless of environmental conditions. Understanding these concepts is crucial for predicting how the lac operon will behave in different genetic contexts.
