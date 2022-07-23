Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Chapter 12, Problem 20b

Suppose each of the genotypes you listed in parts (a) and (b) of Problem 19 are placed in a partial diploid genotype along with a chromosome that has a fully wild-type lac operon.
Which partial diploids will be able to grow on a lactose medium?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the genotypes listed in parts (a) and (b) of Problem 19. These genotypes likely include mutations in the lac operon components (e.g., lacZ, lacY, lacI, lacO, etc.). Ensure you understand the nature of each mutation (e.g., whether it is dominant, recessive, or cis-acting).
Understand the concept of a partial diploid. A partial diploid in this context means the organism has two copies of the lac operon: one copy is wild-type, and the other copy contains the mutations listed in the problem. This allows you to analyze how the wild-type operon complements the mutated operon.
Recall the functional roles of the lac operon components. For example, lacZ encodes β-galactosidase, lacY encodes permease, lacI encodes the repressor, and lacO is the operator. Determine how each mutation affects the function of the operon and whether the wild-type copy can compensate for the mutation.
Determine whether the partial diploid can grow on lactose medium. For growth on lactose, the organism must be able to metabolize lactose, which requires functional β-galactosidase (lacZ) and permease (lacY). Analyze whether the wild-type operon can provide these functions in the presence of the mutated operon.
Evaluate the regulatory interactions. Consider whether the lac operon is inducible in the presence of lactose. For example, if the mutation affects the lacI repressor or the lacO operator, determine whether the wild-type copy restores proper regulation. Combine this analysis with the functional assessment to conclude whether the partial diploid can grow on lactose medium.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lac Operon

The lac operon is a set of genes in E. coli that are responsible for the metabolism of lactose. It consists of structural genes (lacZ, lacY, and lacA) and regulatory elements that control their expression. When lactose is present, it binds to the repressor protein, allowing transcription of the operon and enabling the bacteria to utilize lactose as an energy source.
Partial Diploidy

Partial diploidy refers to a genetic condition where a bacterium contains two copies of some genes, typically due to the introduction of a plasmid or another chromosome. This allows researchers to study gene interactions and the effects of mutations in a controlled manner, as the presence of a wild-type allele can complement a mutant allele.
Growth on Lactose Medium

Growth on lactose medium indicates that the organism can metabolize lactose as a carbon source. For a bacterium to grow on this medium, it must express the genes necessary for lactose uptake and breakdown, which are regulated by the lac operon. The ability to grow on lactose medium can be influenced by the presence of functional alleles in a partial diploid setup.
