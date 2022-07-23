Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Problem 33
Chapter 12, Problem 33

The following hypothetical genotypes have genes A, B, and C corresponding to lacI, lacO, and lacZ, but not necessarily in that order. Data in the table indicate whether β-galactosidase is produced in the presence and absence of the inducer for each genotype. Use these data to identify the correspondence between A, B, and C and the lacI, lacO, and lacZ genes. Carefully explain your reasoning for identifying each gene.
Table displaying genotypes and β-galactosidase production with inducer presence and absence.

Step 1: Understand the lac operon system. The lac operon in E. coli consists of three main components: lacI (the repressor gene), lacO (the operator region), and lacZ (the structural gene encoding β-galactosidase). The lacI gene produces a repressor protein that binds to the operator (lacO) to inhibit transcription. The presence of an inducer (e.g., lactose or IPTG) prevents the repressor from binding, allowing transcription of lacZ and production of β-galactosidase.
Step 2: Analyze the data for genotype 1 (A⁻B⁺C⁺). The β-galactosidase is produced both in the presence and absence of the inducer. This suggests that the repressor gene (lacI) is nonfunctional (A⁻), leading to constitutive expression of β-galactosidase regardless of the inducer's presence. Thus, A corresponds to lacI.
Step 3: Analyze the data for genotype 2 (A⁺B⁺C⁻). The β-galactosidase is not produced in either condition. This indicates that the structural gene (lacZ) is nonfunctional (C⁻), as the enzyme cannot be produced even when the operon is induced. Thus, C corresponds to lacZ.
Step 4: Analyze the data for genotype 3 (A⁻B⁺C⁺/A⁺B⁺C⁺). The β-galactosidase is produced in both conditions. This is consistent with the presence of a functional lacZ gene (C⁺) and a nonfunctional lacI gene (A⁻) in one copy of the operon, leading to constitutive expression. This further supports the identification of A as lacI and C as lacZ.
Step 5: Analyze the data for genotype 4 (A⁺B⁺C/A⁺B⁺C⁺⁻). The β-galactosidase is produced only in the presence of the inducer. This indicates that the operator (lacO) is functional (B⁺), as it allows proper regulation of the operon. Thus, B corresponds to lacO. Summarizing, A = lacI, B = lacO, and C = lacZ.

Lac Operon

The lac operon is a set of genes in E. coli that are involved in the metabolism of lactose. It consists of three structural genes: lacZ, lacY, and lacA, which encode proteins necessary for lactose utilization. The operon is regulated by the lacI gene, which produces a repressor that inhibits transcription in the absence of lactose. Understanding the lac operon is crucial for analyzing how the presence or absence of an inducer affects β-galactosidase production.
Lac Operon Overview

Gene Function and Interaction

Each gene in the lac operon has a specific function: lacZ encodes β-galactosidase, which breaks down lactose; lacY encodes permease, facilitating lactose entry into the cell; and lacI encodes the repressor that controls the operon. The interaction between these genes determines whether β-galactosidase is produced, especially in response to the presence of an inducer like allolactose. Analyzing the genotypes in the question requires understanding these interactions to deduce which gene corresponds to A, B, and C.
Interacting Genes Overview

Inducer Effect

An inducer, such as allolactose, binds to the lac repressor, causing it to change shape and release from the operator region of the lac operon. This allows RNA polymerase to transcribe the structural genes, leading to the production of β-galactosidase. The presence or absence of the inducer in the experimental data is critical for determining the functionality of the genes represented by A, B, and C, as it directly influences whether β-galactosidase is produced.
Maternal Effect
