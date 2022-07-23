Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 20, Problem E.13

Look over the 10 diseases approved for genetic health risk assessment listed in Application Chapter B. Select one disease other than the three discussed in Application Chapter B or in this chapter (alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, late-onset Alzheimer disease, and celiac disease) or another of the diseases of your choice. Do a brief Internet search to find and download (1) one article for a nonscientific audience identifying the gene or genes whose alleles are associated with occurrence of the disease and (2) one scientific paper that provides data supporting the association of specific alleles of the gene or genes with the disease. Write a short summary combining the information contained in the two papers.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify a genetic disease from the list of 10 diseases approved for genetic health risk assessment, excluding alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, late-onset Alzheimer disease, and celiac disease, or choose another disease of interest.
Conduct an Internet search to find one article written for a nonscientific audience that clearly states the gene or genes associated with the disease. This article should explain the genetic basis in accessible language.
Find a scientific research paper that presents data supporting the association between specific alleles of the identified gene(s) and the disease. Focus on studies that include genetic analysis, allele frequency, or genotype-phenotype correlations.
Read both articles carefully and extract key information: from the nonscientific article, note the gene(s) involved and general disease information; from the scientific paper, note the evidence such as statistical associations, experimental results, or population studies.
Write a concise summary that integrates the accessible explanation of the gene-disease relationship with the scientific evidence supporting the association, ensuring clarity and coherence for readers with varying backgrounds.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Association with Disease

This concept involves understanding how specific genes and their alleles contribute to the risk or occurrence of a disease. Genetic association studies identify correlations between genetic variants and disease traits, helping to pinpoint which genes influence susceptibility or resistance.
Types of Scientific Literature

Scientific literature can be categorized into articles for nonscientific audiences, which explain concepts in accessible language, and primary research papers, which present original data and detailed analyses. Recognizing the differences helps in extracting both general understanding and technical evidence.
Critical Analysis and Synthesis of Information

This involves evaluating and integrating information from diverse sources to create a coherent summary. It requires comparing lay explanations with scientific data, identifying key points, and presenting a balanced overview that reflects both accessibility and scientific rigor.
