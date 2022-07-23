Textbook Question
Why might mitochondrial, Y chromosome, and autosomal DNA provide different perspectives on our evolutionary past, for example, with respect to our relationship with Neanderthals?
What insights have analyses of human mitochondrial DNA provided into our recent evolutionary past?
What lines of evidence support the hypothesis that modern humans evolved in Africa and then subsequently migrated throughout the globe?