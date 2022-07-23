Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 4, Problem 5d

In a type of parakeet known as a "budgie," feather color is controlled by two genes. A yellow pigment is synthesized under the control of a dominant allele Y. Budgies that are homozygous for the recessive y allele do not synthesize yellow pigment. At an independently assorting gene, the dominant allele B directs synthesis of a blue pigment. Recessive homozygotes with the bb genotype do not produce blue pigment. Budgies that produce both yellow and blue pigments have green feathers; those that produce only yellow pigment or only blue pigment have yellow or blue feathers, respectively; and budgies that produce neither pigment are white (albino).
d. If F₁ males and females are mated, what phenotypes are expected in the F₂, and in what proportions?

Step 1: Identify the genotypes and phenotypes associated with each gene. The Y gene controls yellow pigment production, where Y (dominant) allows yellow pigment synthesis and y (recessive) does not. The B gene controls blue pigment production, where B (dominant) allows blue pigment synthesis and b (recessive) does not. The phenotypes are as follows: green feathers (Y_B_), yellow feathers (Y_bb), blue feathers (yyB_), and white feathers (yybb).
Step 2: Determine the genotypes of the F₁ generation. Since F₁ males and females are mated, assume they are heterozygous for both genes (YyBb). This means each parent can produce gametes with combinations of alleles: YB, Yb, yB, and yb.
Step 3: Use a Punnett square to calculate the genotypes of the F₂ generation. Create a 4x4 Punnett square where the rows and columns represent the gametes from each parent (YB, Yb, yB, yb). Fill in the squares by combining the alleles from the rows and columns to determine the genotypes of the offspring.
Step 4: Determine the phenotypes corresponding to each genotype in the F₂ generation. For example, Y_B_ results in green feathers, Y_bb results in yellow feathers, yyB_ results in blue feathers, and yybb results in white feathers. Count the occurrences of each phenotype in the Punnett square.
Step 5: Calculate the proportions of each phenotype in the F₂ generation. Since the genes assort independently, the phenotypic ratio can be derived from the Punnett square. Express the proportions as fractions or percentages based on the total number of offspring.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through the actions of alleles, which are different forms of a gene. It is based on Gregor Mendel's principles, including the law of segregation and the law of independent assortment. These principles explain how dominant and recessive alleles interact to determine phenotypes, such as the feather colors in budgies.
Descriptive Genetics

Genotype and Phenotype

The genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, specifically the alleles it possesses for a particular trait, while the phenotype is the observable expression of that genotype. In the case of budgies, the combination of alleles for the yellow (Y/y) and blue (B/b) pigments determines the feather color, leading to various phenotypes such as green, yellow, blue, or white.
Gamete Genotypes

Punnett Squares

Punnett squares are a tool used in genetics to predict the possible genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from a genetic cross. By organizing the alleles of the parents, a Punnett square allows for the visualization of all potential combinations in the F₂ generation, helping to determine the expected proportions of each phenotype based on the parental genotypes.
In a type of parakeet known as a "budgie," feather color is controlled by two genes. A yellow pigment is synthesized under the control of a dominant allele Y. Budgies that are homozygous for the recessive y allele do not synthesize yellow pigment. At an independently assorting gene, the dominant allele B directs synthesis of a blue pigment. Recessive homozygotes with the bb genotype do not produce blue pigment. Budgies that produce both yellow and blue pigments have green feathers; those that produce only yellow pigment or only blue pigment have yellow or blue feathers, respectively; and budgies that produce neither pigment are white (albino).

a. List the genotypes for green, yellow, blue, and albino budgies

a. List the genotypes for green, yellow, blue, and albino budgies

b. A cross is made between a pure-breeding green budgie and a pure-breeding albino budgie. What are the genotypes of the parent birds?

b. A cross is made between a pure-breeding green budgie and a pure-breeding albino budgie. What are the genotypes of the parent birds?

c. What are the genotype(s) and phenotype(s) of the F₁ progeny of the cross described in part (b)?

c. What are the genotype(s) and phenotype(s) of the F₁ progeny of the cross described in part (b)?

e. The cross of a green budgie and a yellow budgie produces offspring that are 12 green, 4 blue, 13 yellow, and 3 albino. What are the genotypes of the parents?

e. The cross of a green budgie and a yellow budgie produces offspring that are 12 green, 4 blue, 13 yellow, and 3 albino. What are the genotypes of the parents?

The ABO and MN blood groups are shown for four sets of parents (1 to 4) and four children (a to d). Recall that the ABO blood group has three alleles: IA, IB and i. The MN blood group has two codominant alleles, M and N. Using your knowledge of these genetic systems, match each child with every set of parents who might have conceived the child, and exclude any parental set that could not have conceived the child.

The wild-type color of horned beetles is black, although other colors are known. A black horned beetle from a pure-breeding strain is crossed to a pure-breeding green female beetle. All of their F₁ progeny are black. These F₁ are allowed to mate at random with one another, and 320 F₂ beetles are produced. The F₂ consists of 179 black, 81 green, and 60 brown. Use these data to explain the genetics of horned beetle color.

