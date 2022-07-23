Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Gene InteractionProblem 5e
Chapter 4, Problem 5e

In a type of parakeet known as a "budgie," feather color is controlled by two genes. A yellow pigment is synthesized under the control of a dominant allele Y. Budgies that are homozygous for the recessive y allele do not synthesize yellow pigment. At an independently assorting gene, the dominant allele B directs synthesis of a blue pigment. Recessive homozygotes with the bb genotype do not produce blue pigment. Budgies that produce both yellow and blue pigments have green feathers; those that produce only yellow pigment or only blue pigment have yellow or blue feathers, respectively; and budgies that produce neither pigment are white (albino).
e. The cross of a green budgie and a yellow budgie produces offspring that are 12 green, 4 blue, 13 yellow, and 3 albino. What are the genotypes of the parents?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the genetic basis of feather color in budgies. The Y gene controls yellow pigment production, with Y being dominant and y being recessive. The B gene controls blue pigment production, with B being dominant and b being recessive. Green feathers result from the presence of both yellow and blue pigments (Y_B_), yellow feathers result from yellow pigment only (Y_bb), blue feathers result from blue pigment only (yyB_), and albino feathers result from the absence of both pigments (yybb).
Step 2: Analyze the phenotypes of the offspring. The offspring include 12 green, 4 blue, 13 yellow, and 3 albino budgies. This distribution suggests a dihybrid cross involving two independently assorting genes (Y and B).
Step 3: Use the offspring ratios to infer the genotypes of the parents. The presence of all four phenotypes (green, blue, yellow, albino) indicates that both parents must carry alleles for both pigments (Y and y, B and b). This suggests that the parents are heterozygous for both genes (YyBb).
Step 4: Confirm the genotypes of the parents by considering the phenotypic ratios. The approximate ratio of offspring phenotypes (12 green: 4 blue: 13 yellow: 3 albino) aligns with the expected ratios from a dihybrid cross (9:3:3:1). This supports the hypothesis that the parents are YyBb and Yybb.
Step 5: Summarize the genotypes of the parents. The green budgie parent is likely YyBb (heterozygous for both genes), while the yellow budgie parent is likely Yybb (heterozygous for Y and homozygous recessive for B).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through generations based on the principles established by Gregor Mendel. It involves understanding dominant and recessive alleles, which determine the expression of traits. In this case, the inheritance of feather color in budgies follows Mendelian principles, where specific alleles control the synthesis of pigments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics

Genotype and Phenotype

The genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, specifically the alleles it possesses for a given trait, while the phenotype is the observable expression of that genotype. In budgies, the genotype determines whether they produce yellow or blue pigments, which in turn affects their feather color. Understanding the relationship between genotype and phenotype is crucial for predicting the outcomes of genetic crosses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes

Independent Assortment

Independent assortment is a principle of genetics stating that alleles for different genes segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. This means that the inheritance of one trait does not influence the inheritance of another. In the case of budgies, the genes controlling yellow and blue pigments assort independently, allowing for a variety of combinations in the offspring's phenotypes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:58
Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In a type of parakeet known as a "budgie," feather color is controlled by two genes. A yellow pigment is synthesized under the control of a dominant allele Y. Budgies that are homozygous for the recessive y allele do not synthesize yellow pigment. At an independently assorting gene, the dominant allele B directs synthesis of a blue pigment. Recessive homozygotes with the bb genotype do not produce blue pigment. Budgies that produce both yellow and blue pigments have green feathers; those that produce only yellow pigment or only blue pigment have yellow or blue feathers, respectively; and budgies that produce neither pigment are white (albino).

b. A cross is made between a pure-breeding green budgie and a pure-breeding albino budgie. What are the genotypes of the parent birds?

523
views
Textbook Question

In a type of parakeet known as a "budgie," feather color is controlled by two genes. A yellow pigment is synthesized under the control of a dominant allele Y. Budgies that are homozygous for the recessive y allele do not synthesize yellow pigment. At an independently assorting gene, the dominant allele B directs synthesis of a blue pigment. Recessive homozygotes with the bb genotype do not produce blue pigment. Budgies that produce both yellow and blue pigments have green feathers; those that produce only yellow pigment or only blue pigment have yellow or blue feathers, respectively; and budgies that produce neither pigment are white (albino).

c. What are the genotype(s) and phenotype(s) of the F₁ progeny of the cross described in part (b)?

533
views
Textbook Question

In a type of parakeet known as a "budgie," feather color is controlled by two genes. A yellow pigment is synthesized under the control of a dominant allele Y. Budgies that are homozygous for the recessive y allele do not synthesize yellow pigment. At an independently assorting gene, the dominant allele B directs synthesis of a blue pigment. Recessive homozygotes with the bb genotype do not produce blue pigment. Budgies that produce both yellow and blue pigments have green feathers; those that produce only yellow pigment or only blue pigment have yellow or blue feathers, respectively; and budgies that produce neither pigment are white (albino).

d. If F₁ males and females are mated, what phenotypes are expected in the F₂, and in what proportions?

647
views
Textbook Question

The ABO and MN blood groups are shown for four sets of parents (1 to 4) and four children (a to d). Recall that the ABO blood group has three alleles: IA, IB and i. The MN blood group has two codominant alleles, M and N. Using your knowledge of these genetic systems, match each child with every set of parents who might have conceived the child, and exclude any parental set that could not have conceived the child.

1224
views
Textbook Question

The wild-type color of horned beetles is black, although other colors are known. A black horned beetle from a pure-breeding strain is crossed to a pure-breeding green female beetle. All of their F₁ progeny are black. These F₁ are allowed to mate at random with one another, and 320 F₂ beetles are produced. The F₂ consists of 179 black, 81 green, and 60 brown. Use these data to explain the genetics of horned beetle color.

621
views
Textbook Question

Two genes interact to produce various phenotypic ratios among F₂ progeny of a dihybrid cross. Design a different pathway explaining each of the F₂ ratios below, using hypothetical genes R and T and assuming that the dominant allele at each locus catalyzes a different reaction or performs an action leading to pigment production. The recessive allele at each locus is null (loss-of-function). Begin each pathway with a colorless precursor that produces a white or albino phenotype if it is unmodified. The ratios are for F₂ progeny produced by crossing wild-type F₁ organisms with the genotype RrTt.

9/16 dark blue : 6/16 light blue : 1/16 white

349
views