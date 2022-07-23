Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Gene InteractionProblem 5c
Chapter 4, Problem 5c

In a type of parakeet known as a "budgie," feather color is controlled by two genes. A yellow pigment is synthesized under the control of a dominant allele Y. Budgies that are homozygous for the recessive y allele do not synthesize yellow pigment. At an independently assorting gene, the dominant allele B directs synthesis of a blue pigment. Recessive homozygotes with the bb genotype do not produce blue pigment. Budgies that produce both yellow and blue pigments have green feathers; those that produce only yellow pigment or only blue pigment have yellow or blue feathers, respectively; and budgies that produce neither pigment are white (albino).
c. What are the genotype(s) and phenotype(s) of the F₁ progeny of the cross described in part (b)?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the parental genotypes involved in the cross described in part (b). For example, if the parents are homozygous for specific alleles, their genotypes might be YYBB (yellow and blue pigments) and yybb (no yellow or blue pigments).
Step 2: Determine the gametes produced by each parent. For YYBB, the gametes will all carry YB. For yybb, the gametes will all carry yb. This is because each parent is homozygous for their respective alleles.
Step 3: Perform a Punnett square to determine the genotypes of the F₁ progeny. Combine the gametes from each parent (YB and yb) to form the offspring genotypes. Each offspring will inherit one allele from each parent for both genes.
Step 4: Analyze the genotypes of the F₁ progeny to determine their phenotypes. For example, if the F₁ progeny are all heterozygous (YyBb), they will produce both yellow and blue pigments, resulting in green feathers.
Step 5: Summarize the genotypes and phenotypes of the F₁ progeny based on the Punnett square results. Ensure that the phenotypes align with the genetic interactions described in the problem (e.g., green feathers for YyBb, yellow for Yybb, blue for yyBb, and white for yybb).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alleles and Genotypes

Alleles are different forms of a gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome. In the case of budgies, the alleles Y (dominant) and y (recessive) control yellow pigment synthesis, while B (dominant) and b (recessive) control blue pigment synthesis. The genotype refers to the specific combination of alleles an organism possesses, such as YY, Yy, or yy for the yellow pigment gene.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:03
New Alleles and Migration

Phenotypes and Pigment Synthesis

Phenotypes are the observable traits of an organism, which result from the interaction of its genotype with the environment. In budgies, the phenotype is influenced by the presence or absence of pigments: yellow (Y), blue (B), green (both pigments), and white (no pigments). Understanding how these pigments combine helps predict the phenotypic outcomes of genetic crosses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes

Independent Assortment

Independent assortment is a principle of genetics stating that alleles for different genes segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. In the context of the budgie cross, the genes controlling feather color assort independently, allowing for various combinations of alleles in the F₁ progeny. This principle is crucial for predicting the genotypes and phenotypes resulting from genetic crosses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:58
Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fifteen bacterial colonies growing on a complete medium are transferred to a minimal medium. Twelve of the colonies grow on minimal medium.

The serine biosynthetic pathway is a three-step pathway in which each step is catalyzed by the enzyme product of a different gene, identified as enzymes A, B, and C in the diagram below.


Mutant 1 grows only on min + Ser. In addition to growth on min + Ser, mutant 2 also grows on min + 3-PHP and min + 3-PS. Mutant 3 grows on min + 3-PS and min + Ser. Identify the step of the serine biosynthesis pathway at which each mutant is defective.

441
views
Textbook Question

In a type of parakeet known as a "budgie," feather color is controlled by two genes. A yellow pigment is synthesized under the control of a dominant allele Y. Budgies that are homozygous for the recessive y allele do not synthesize yellow pigment. At an independently assorting gene, the dominant allele B directs synthesis of a blue pigment. Recessive homozygotes with the bb genotype do not produce blue pigment. Budgies that produce both yellow and blue pigments have green feathers; those that produce only yellow pigment or only blue pigment have yellow or blue feathers, respectively; and budgies that produce neither pigment are white (albino).

a. List the genotypes for green, yellow, blue, and albino budgies

1350
views
Textbook Question

In a type of parakeet known as a "budgie," feather color is controlled by two genes. A yellow pigment is synthesized under the control of a dominant allele Y. Budgies that are homozygous for the recessive y allele do not synthesize yellow pigment. At an independently assorting gene, the dominant allele B directs synthesis of a blue pigment. Recessive homozygotes with the bb genotype do not produce blue pigment. Budgies that produce both yellow and blue pigments have green feathers; those that produce only yellow pigment or only blue pigment have yellow or blue feathers, respectively; and budgies that produce neither pigment are white (albino).

b. A cross is made between a pure-breeding green budgie and a pure-breeding albino budgie. What are the genotypes of the parent birds?

523
views
Textbook Question

In a type of parakeet known as a "budgie," feather color is controlled by two genes. A yellow pigment is synthesized under the control of a dominant allele Y. Budgies that are homozygous for the recessive y allele do not synthesize yellow pigment. At an independently assorting gene, the dominant allele B directs synthesis of a blue pigment. Recessive homozygotes with the bb genotype do not produce blue pigment. Budgies that produce both yellow and blue pigments have green feathers; those that produce only yellow pigment or only blue pigment have yellow or blue feathers, respectively; and budgies that produce neither pigment are white (albino).

d. If F₁ males and females are mated, what phenotypes are expected in the F₂, and in what proportions?

647
views
Textbook Question

In a type of parakeet known as a "budgie," feather color is controlled by two genes. A yellow pigment is synthesized under the control of a dominant allele Y. Budgies that are homozygous for the recessive y allele do not synthesize yellow pigment. At an independently assorting gene, the dominant allele B directs synthesis of a blue pigment. Recessive homozygotes with the bb genotype do not produce blue pigment. Budgies that produce both yellow and blue pigments have green feathers; those that produce only yellow pigment or only blue pigment have yellow or blue feathers, respectively; and budgies that produce neither pigment are white (albino).

e. The cross of a green budgie and a yellow budgie produces offspring that are 12 green, 4 blue, 13 yellow, and 3 albino. What are the genotypes of the parents?

664
views
Textbook Question

The ABO and MN blood groups are shown for four sets of parents (1 to 4) and four children (a to d). Recall that the ABO blood group has three alleles: IA, IB and i. The MN blood group has two codominant alleles, M and N. Using your knowledge of these genetic systems, match each child with every set of parents who might have conceived the child, and exclude any parental set that could not have conceived the child.

1224
views