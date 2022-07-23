Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Gene InteractionProblem 10a
Chapter 4, Problem 10a

In rats, gene B produces black coat color if the genotype is , but black pigment is not produced if the genotype is bb. At an independent locus, gene D produces yellow pigment if the genotype is D-, but no pigment is produced when the genotype is dd. Production of both pigments results in brown coat color. If neither pigment is produced, coat color is cream. Determine the genotypes of parents of litters with the following phenotype distributions.


4 brown, 4 black, 4 yellow, 4 cream

1
Step 1: Understand the genetic basis of the problem. Gene B controls the production of black pigment, where 'B-' (BB or Bb) results in black pigment and 'bb' results in no black pigment. Gene D controls the production of yellow pigment, where 'D-' (DD or Dd) results in yellow pigment and 'dd' results in no yellow pigment. The combination of both pigments (B- and D-) results in brown coat color, while the absence of both pigments (bb and dd) results in cream coat color.
Step 2: Analyze the phenotype distribution in the litter. The litter contains 4 brown, 4 black, 4 yellow, and 4 cream rats. This suggests a 1:1:1:1 phenotypic ratio, which is characteristic of a dihybrid cross where both parents are heterozygous for both genes (BbDd).
Step 3: Set up the parental genotypes. To produce a 1:1:1:1 phenotypic ratio, the parents must have the genotype BbDd. This allows for independent assortment of the alleles during gamete formation, resulting in the observed phenotypic distribution.
Step 4: Use a Punnett square to confirm the phenotypic ratio. Cross the parental genotypes BbDd x BbDd. Write out all possible gametes for each parent (BD, Bd, bD, bd) and fill in the Punnett square to determine the genotypes of the offspring. Then, translate these genotypes into phenotypes based on the rules for pigment production.
Step 5: Verify the phenotypic outcomes. From the Punnett square, confirm that the offspring genotypes result in the following phenotypes: 4 brown (B-D-), 4 black (B-dd), 4 yellow (bbD-), and 4 cream (bbdd). This matches the observed distribution, confirming the parental genotypes as BbDd.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genotype and Phenotype

Genotype refers to the genetic constitution of an organism, specifically the alleles present at a given locus. Phenotype, on the other hand, is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism, which result from the interaction of its genotype with the environment. Understanding the relationship between genotype and phenotype is crucial for predicting the traits of offspring based on parental genotypes.
Independent Assortment

Independent assortment is a fundamental principle of genetics stating that alleles for different traits segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. This means that the inheritance of one trait (e.g., coat color from gene B) does not influence the inheritance of another trait (e.g., pigment from gene D). This concept is essential for analyzing the phenotypic ratios observed in the offspring.
Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a cross between two parents. It allows for the visualization of all possible combinations of alleles from each parent, helping to determine the expected phenotypic ratios in the offspring. Utilizing a Punnett square is a practical method for solving genetic problems, such as the one presented in the question.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The ABO blood group assorts independently of the rhesus (Rh) blood group and both assort independently of the MN blood group. Three alleles, IA, IB and i, occur at the ABO locus. Two alleles, R, a dominant allele producing Rh+, and r, a recessive allele for Rh-, are found at the Rh locus, and codominant alleles M and N occur at the MN locus. Each gene is autosomal.

A child with blood types A, Rh−, and M is born to a woman who has blood types O, Rh−, and MN and a man who has blood types A, Rh+, and M. Determine the genotypes of each parent.

435
views
Textbook Question

The ABO blood group assorts independently of the rhesus (Rh) blood group and both assort independently of the MN blood group. Three alleles, IA, IB and i, occur at the ABO locus. Two alleles, R, a dominant allele producing Rh+, and r, a recessive allele for Rh-, are found at the Rh locus, and codominant alleles M and N occur at the MN locus. Each gene is autosomal.

What proportion of children born to a man with genotype IAIB Rr MN and a woman who is IAi Rr NN will have blood types B, Rh- , and MN? Show your work.

419
views
Textbook Question

The ABO blood group assorts independently of the rhesus (Rh) blood group and both assort independently of the MN blood group. Three alleles, IA, IB, and i, occur at the ABO locus. Two alleles, R, a dominant allele producing Rh+, and r, a recessive allele for Rh-, are found at the Rh locus, and codominant alleles M and N occur at the MN locus. Each gene is autosomal.

A man with blood types B, Rh+, and N says he could not be the father of a child with blood types O, Rh−, and MN. The mother of the child has blood types A, Rh+, and MN. Is the man correct? Explain.

1108
views
Textbook Question

In rats, gene B produces black coat color if the genotype is , but black pigment is not produced if the genotype is bb. At an independent locus, gene D produces yellow pigment if the genotype is D-, but no pigment is produced when the genotype is dd. Production of both pigments results in brown coat color. If neither pigment is produced, coat color is cream. Determine the genotypes of parents of litters with the following phenotype distributions.


3 brown, 3 yellow, 1 black, 1 cream

673
views
Textbook Question

In rats, gene B produces black coat color if the genotype is , but black pigment is not produced if the genotype is bb. At an independent locus, gene D produces yellow pigment if the genotype is D-, but no pigment is produced when the genotype is dd. Production of both pigments results in brown coat color. If neither pigment is produced, coat color is cream. Determine the genotypes of parents of litters with the following phenotype distributions.


9 black, 7 brown

548
views
Textbook Question

In the rats identified in Problem 10, a third independently assorting gene involved in the determination of coat color is the C gene. At this locus, the genotype C– permits expression of pigment from genes B and D. The cc genotype, however, prevents expression of coat color and results in albino rats. For each of the following crosses, determine the expected phenotype ratio of progeny.

BbDDCc×BbDdCc

384
views