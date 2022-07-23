Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 4, Problem 7

The wild-type color of horned beetles is black, although other colors are known. A black horned beetle from a pure-breeding strain is crossed to a pure-breeding green female beetle. All of their F₁ progeny are black. These F₁ are allowed to mate at random with one another, and 320 F₂ beetles are produced. The F₂ consists of 179 black, 81 green, and 60 brown. Use these data to explain the genetics of horned beetle color.

Step 1: Begin by analyzing the F₁ generation. The fact that all F₁ progeny are black suggests that black is the dominant phenotype, while green is recessive. This indicates that the black parent beetle is homozygous dominant (BB) and the green parent beetle is homozygous recessive (bb). The F₁ progeny would therefore all be heterozygous (Bb).
Step 2: Examine the F₂ generation. The F₂ beetles show three phenotypes: black, green, and brown. This suggests that a second gene or allele is involved in determining the brown phenotype. The ratio of phenotypes in the F₂ generation (179 black, 81 green, 60 brown) does not fit a simple Mendelian monohybrid cross, indicating a more complex inheritance pattern.
Step 3: Hypothesize that the brown phenotype arises due to the interaction of two genes. For example, one gene could control the black/green color (B/b), while another gene could modify the black phenotype to brown (let's call this gene M/m). The brown phenotype might occur when the beetle is homozygous recessive for the modifier gene (mm) and has at least one dominant allele for the black gene (B).
Step 4: Use the observed F₂ ratios to test the hypothesis. If the inheritance involves two genes, a dihybrid cross (BbMm × BbMm) would produce offspring in a 9:3:3:1 ratio for phenotypes. Specifically, black (B_M_), green (bb__), and brown (B_mm) phenotypes should appear in proportions consistent with this ratio. Compare the observed numbers (179 black, 81 green, 60 brown) to the expected ratios to confirm the hypothesis.
Step 5: Conclude by explaining the genetic basis of horned beetle color. Summarize how the interaction between the black/green gene (B/b) and the modifier gene (M/m) leads to the observed phenotypes in the F₂ generation. Discuss how the data supports the hypothesis and the inheritance pattern.

Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance refers to the principles of heredity established by Gregor Mendel, which describe how traits are passed from parents to offspring through dominant and recessive alleles. In this case, the black color of the horned beetles is likely a dominant trait, while green and brown colors may be recessive. Understanding these principles helps explain the observed phenotypic ratios in the F₂ generation.
Organelle Inheritance

Genotypic Ratios

Genotypic ratios represent the relative frequencies of different genotypes in the offspring resulting from a genetic cross. In the F₁ generation, all beetles are black, indicating they are homozygous for the dominant allele. The F₂ generation shows a variety of colors, suggesting a segregation of alleles, which can be analyzed to determine the genotypic ratios that lead to the observed phenotypes.
Gamete Genotypes

Phenotypic Ratios

Phenotypic ratios indicate the proportion of different observable traits in a population. In the F₂ generation, the observed counts of black, green, and brown beetles (179 black, 81 green, and 60 brown) can be analyzed to derive a phenotypic ratio. This ratio can provide insights into the inheritance patterns and the dominance relationships between the alleles for color in horned beetles.
Mutations and Phenotypes
