Back to all problems

6 PRACTICE PROBLEM Write a molecular equation for the following precipitation reactions. If no precipitate forms, write NO REACTION. 1. aluminum sulfate and sodium phosphate

2. chromium (III) nitrate and strontium iodide

3. copper (II) nitrate and lithium phosphate 2 views

VIDEO SOLUTION

Please try to answer the question before watching the video below.

Video duration: 4m 4m Play a video: