Determine which statements about the possible effects of prostaglandins are correct.

i. Prostaglandins are rapidly broken down in the body but still exert strong physiological effects.

ii. All prostaglandins lower blood pressure.

iii. Some prostaglandins are responsible for stimulating both contraction and relaxation in the smooth muscle of the uterus.

iv. Prostaglandins are produced in response to injury but do not play a role in inflammation or pain.