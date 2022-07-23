Fill in the blanks for the following statements.

Choices: HBr, H 3 PO 4 , 2, 1, CH 3 NH 2 , HClO, HCOOH, HCN, 3, KOH, Sr(OH) 2 , H 2 SO 4





Strong acids can be identified as

Hydrophilic acids such as ___

Oxyacids with ___ or more oxygen atoms than the number of ionizable protons such as ___





Weak acids can be identified as

Hydrofluoric acid

Acids with no oxygen nor halogen atom such as ___

Oxyacids with ___ less or equal number of an oxygen atom to the number of ionizable protons such as ___

Carboxylic acids such as ___





Strong bases can be identified as

Hydroxides of group ___ metals such as ___

Hydroxides of group ___ metals such as ____

Oxides of the same metals





Weak bases can be identified as