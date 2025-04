5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions / Types of Chemical Reactions / Problem 12

Balance the following reaction equations and determine the type of the reaction occurring:

i) ____ KCl + ____ H 3 PO 4 → ___ K 3 PO 4 + ___ HCl

ii) ___ Ca(OH) 2 + ___ Fe 2 (CrO 4 ) 3 → ___CaCrO 4 + __ Fe(OH) 3