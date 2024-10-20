5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions - Part 2 of 2
5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions / Galvanic Cell (Simplified) / Problem 11
Consider the following redox reaction:
2 Ag+(aq) + Cu(s) → 2 Ag(s) + Cu2+(aq)
Sketch a Galvanic cell that employs the following redox reaction and show which ions are present in each solution. Identify the electrodes as cathode and anode and write oxidation and reduction half-reactions. Finally indicate the electron flow direction for this cell.
