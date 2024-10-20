5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions / Galvanic Cell (Simplified) / Problem 11

Consider the following redox reaction:

2 Ag+ (aq) + Cu (s) → 2 Ag (s) + Cu2+ (aq)

Sketch a Galvanic cell that employs the following redox reaction and show which ions are present in each solution. Identify the electrodes as cathode and anode and write oxidation and reduction half-reactions. Finally indicate the electron flow direction for this cell.