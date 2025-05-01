GOB Chemistry
NADH - important for reductive biosynthesis, antioxidant defense, and detoxification
Glucose-6-phosphate - essential for nucleotide and nucleic acid synthesis and the formation of various coenzymes.
NADPH - important for reductive biosynthesis, antioxidant defense, and detoxification
Ribose-5-phosphate - essential for nucleotide and nucleic acid synthesis and the formation of various coenzymes.
Fructose 6-phosphate - plays a role in glycolysis
NAD+ - used to oxidize some reactants in glycolysis
Ribose-5-phosphate - plays a role in glycolysis
NADPH - used to oxidize some reactants in glycolysis