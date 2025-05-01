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GOB Chemistry 2 Final - Part 3 of 4!
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
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24. Lipid Metabolism / Oxidation of Unsaturated Fatty Acids / Problem 24
Problem 24

The following is one of the steps in the fatty acid oxidation of octanoic acid. Provide its product.
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