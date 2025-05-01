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GOB Chemistry 2 Final - Part 3 of 4!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Problem 22
Problem 23
Problem 24
GOB Chemistry 2 Final - Part 3 of 4!
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24. Lipid Metabolism / Oxidation of Unsaturated Fatty Acids / Problem 24
Problem 24
The following is one of the steps in the fatty acid oxidation of octanoic acid. Provide its product.
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