Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry 2 Midterm - Part 2 of 2!
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives / Naming Carboxylic Salts / Problem 15
Problem 15

Provide the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each structure shown below.
Structures of carboxylic salts with IUPAC and common names for educational purposes.