GOB Chemistry
(a) IUPAC: potassium methanoate; Common: potassium formate
(b) IUPAC: sodium 2-methylpropanoate; Common: sodium isobutyrate
(c) IUPAC: potassium 4-bromobenzoate; Common name: not applicable
(a) IUPAC: potassium ethanoate; Common: potassium formate
(b) IUPAC: sodium 3-methylpropanoate; Common: sodium butyrate
(a) IUPAC: potassium methanoate; Common: potassium acetate
(b) IUPAC: sodium 2-ethylpropanoate; Common: not applicable
(c) IUPAC: potassium 2-bromobenzoate; Common name: potassium p-bromophenoloate
(a) IUPAC: potassium actetate; Common: potassium methanoate
(b) IUPAC: sodium butanoate; Common: sodium isobutyrate
(c) IUPAC: potassium 4-bromophenoloate; Common name: not applicable