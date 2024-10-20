5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions / Types of Chemical Reactions / Problem 7

Adding a small amount of manganese(IV) oxide to a concentrated hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) solution is often used as a demonstration in chemistry classes. Under these conditions, hydrogen peroxide decomposes quite notably to produce oxygen gas and steam (water vapor). Manganese (IV) oxide is a catalyst in the decomposition reaction and it is not consumed in the reaction. What is the balanced equation for the decomposition reaction of hydrogen peroxide?