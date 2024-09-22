Skip to main content
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
General, Organic and Biological Chemistry
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Problem 33a
Chapter 6, Problem 33a

List the type of attractive force disrupted and the level of protein structure changed by the following denaturing treatments:
a. adding salt to soy milk to make tofu

1
Understand the concept of protein denaturation: Denaturation involves the disruption of the protein's structure without breaking its primary structure (the sequence of amino acids). It affects higher levels of protein structure, such as secondary, tertiary, and quaternary structures.
Identify the denaturing agent: In this case, adding salt to soy milk is the denaturing treatment. Salt ions interact with the protein molecules in the soy milk.
Determine the type of attractive force disrupted: Salt disrupts ionic bonds and electrostatic interactions between charged amino acid side chains in the protein. These interactions are part of the tertiary and quaternary structures.
Analyze the level of protein structure affected: The disruption of ionic bonds and electrostatic interactions primarily affects the tertiary structure (the three-dimensional folding of the protein) and, if applicable, the quaternary structure (the arrangement of multiple protein subunits).
Conclude the explanation: Adding salt to soy milk disrupts ionic bonds and electrostatic interactions, leading to changes in the tertiary and quaternary structures of the protein, which causes the protein to precipitate and form tofu.

Denaturation

Denaturation refers to the process where proteins lose their native structure due to external stressors, such as heat, pH changes, or chemical agents. This alteration affects the protein's functionality, as the specific three-dimensional shape is crucial for its biological activity. In the case of soy milk, adding salt disrupts the interactions that maintain protein structure.
Types of Attractive Forces

Proteins are stabilized by various attractive forces, including hydrogen bonds, ionic bonds, hydrophobic interactions, and van der Waals forces. When salt is added to soy milk, ionic interactions are disrupted, leading to changes in the protein's solubility and structure. Understanding these forces is essential for grasping how denaturation occurs.
Levels of Protein Structure

Proteins have four levels of structure: primary (amino acid sequence), secondary (alpha helices and beta sheets), tertiary (three-dimensional folding), and quaternary (multiple polypeptide chains). Denaturation primarily affects the secondary and tertiary structures, as the attractive forces that maintain these configurations are disrupted, leading to the unfolding of the protein.
