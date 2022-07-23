Skip to main content
Film badge dosimeters typically include filters to target specific types of radiation. A film badge is constructed that includes a region containing a tin foil filter, a region containing a plastic film filter, and a region with no filter. Which region monitors exposure to α-radiation? Which monitors exposure to β-radiation? Which monitors γ-radiation? Explain.

Understand the nature of the three types of radiation: α-radiation (alpha particles) are heavy and positively charged, β-radiation (beta particles) are lighter and negatively charged, and γ-radiation (gamma rays) are high-energy electromagnetic waves with no charge or mass.
Recognize how different filters interact with these types of radiation: Tin foil, being dense, is effective at blocking high-energy radiation like γ-rays. Plastic film is less dense and can slow or stop β-particles. No filter allows all types of radiation to pass through, but α-particles are stopped by even minimal barriers like air or skin.
Determine which region monitors α-radiation: Since α-particles are easily stopped, the region with no filter is most likely to detect α-radiation, as it allows the particles to reach the film without obstruction.
Determine which region monitors β-radiation: The plastic film filter is designed to slow or stop β-particles, making this region suitable for monitoring β-radiation.
Determine which region monitors γ-radiation: The tin foil filter, being dense, is effective at attenuating γ-rays, making this region suitable for monitoring γ-radiation.

Radiation is classified into three main types: alpha (α), beta (β), and gamma (γ). Alpha radiation consists of heavy, positively charged particles that can be stopped by a sheet of paper or skin. Beta radiation consists of lighter, negatively charged particles that can penetrate paper but are stopped by plastic or aluminum. Gamma radiation is electromagnetic radiation that is highly penetrating and requires dense materials like lead for shielding.
Film badge dosimeters are devices used to measure exposure to ionizing radiation. They contain photographic film that darkens in response to radiation exposure, and different filters are used to differentiate between types of radiation. The filters allow specific radiation types to reach the film while blocking others, enabling accurate measurement of exposure levels for α, β, and γ radiation.

In a film badge, filters serve to selectively allow certain types of radiation to reach the film. A tin foil filter is effective for blocking α-radiation while allowing β and γ radiation to pass through. A plastic film filter can stop α-radiation and some β-radiation, while the unfiltered region allows all types of radiation to reach the film, making it possible to assess the total exposure.
