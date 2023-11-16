Skip to main content
Ch.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a Halogen
Chapter 14, Problem 43

What type of product is formed on reaction of an alcohol with Na metal?

1
Understand the reactivity of sodium (Na) metal: Sodium is a highly reactive alkali metal that reacts with substances containing acidic hydrogen atoms, such as alcohols, to form a salt and release hydrogen gas.
Recognize the functional group in alcohols: Alcohols contain a hydroxyl group (-OH), where the hydrogen atom is slightly acidic and can react with sodium metal.
Write the general reaction: The reaction between an alcohol (R-OH) and sodium metal (Na) can be represented as: R-OH+2NaR-ONa+1/2H2. Here, R represents the alkyl group of the alcohol.
Identify the product: The product formed is an alkoxide salt (R-O⁻Na⁺), which is the conjugate base of the alcohol, along with hydrogen gas (H₂) as a byproduct.
Conclude the type of product: The reaction of an alcohol with sodium metal forms an alkoxide salt, which is an ionic compound, and releases hydrogen gas.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alcohols

Alcohols are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more hydroxyl (-OH) groups attached to a carbon atom. They can be classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the carbon's bonding structure. Understanding the structure and reactivity of alcohols is crucial for predicting the products of their reactions.
Sodium Metal Reactivity

Sodium metal is a highly reactive alkali metal that readily reacts with various organic compounds, including alcohols. When sodium reacts with alcohol, it typically leads to the formation of alkoxide ions and hydrogen gas. This reaction is an example of a metal-alcohol interaction, which is important in organic synthesis.
Alkoxides

Alkoxides are the products formed when sodium reacts with alcohols, resulting in the deprotonation of the alcohol. They are characterized by the general formula R-O^-Na^+, where R represents the hydrocarbon chain of the alcohol. Alkoxides are important intermediates in organic chemistry, often used in various synthesis reactions.
