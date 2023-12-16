Skip to main content
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.18 Amino Acids and ProteinsProblem 98a
Chapter 18, Problem 98a

For each amino acid listed, tell whether its influence on tertiary structure is largely through hydrophobic interactions, hydrogen bonding, formation of salt bridges, covalent bonding, or some combination of these effects.
a. Tyrosine

1
Identify the functional groups present in the amino acid Tyrosine. Tyrosine has a hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to a benzene ring (aromatic side chain) and an amino (-NH2) and carboxyl (-COOH) group as part of its backbone.
Determine the types of interactions each functional group can participate in. The hydroxyl group on the aromatic ring can form hydrogen bonds, while the aromatic ring itself can participate in hydrophobic interactions.
Consider the role of the amino acid in the tertiary structure of a protein. Tyrosine's ability to form hydrogen bonds through its hydroxyl group and engage in hydrophobic interactions through its aromatic ring makes it versatile in stabilizing the protein's tertiary structure.
Evaluate whether Tyrosine can form salt bridges or covalent bonds. Tyrosine does not typically form salt bridges (ionic interactions) or covalent bonds (e.g., disulfide bonds) in the context of tertiary structure.
Conclude that Tyrosine's influence on tertiary structure is primarily through a combination of hydrophobic interactions (via the aromatic ring) and hydrogen bonding (via the hydroxyl group).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tertiary Structure of Proteins

The tertiary structure of a protein refers to its three-dimensional shape, which is crucial for its function. This structure is formed by the folding of the polypeptide chain, influenced by various interactions among the amino acid side chains. Understanding how different interactions contribute to this structure is essential for analyzing the role of specific amino acids, such as tyrosine.
Hydrophobic Interactions

Hydrophobic interactions occur when nonpolar side chains of amino acids aggregate to avoid contact with water, stabilizing the protein's structure. These interactions are significant in the folding process, as they drive the nonpolar residues inward, away from the aqueous environment, influencing the overall shape and stability of the protein.
Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen bonding is a type of weak interaction that occurs when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to an electronegative atom, like oxygen or nitrogen, is attracted to another electronegative atom. In proteins, hydrogen bonds can form between polar side chains and contribute to the stabilization of the tertiary structure, influencing how amino acids like tyrosine interact within the protein.
