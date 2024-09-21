Arachidic acid is a C20 fatty acid found in peanut and fish oils.
a. How many cycles of β oxidation are needed for the complete oxidation of arachidic acid?
c. Calculate the total ATP yield from the complete β oxidation of arachidic acid by completing the following:
Identify the type of food as carbohydrate, fat, or protein that gives each of the following digestion products:
d. glycerol
Identify each of the following as a six-carbon or a three-carbon compound and arrange them in the order in which they occur in glycolysis:
a. 3-phosphoglycerate
When is pyruvate converted to lactate in the body?
When pyruvate is used to form acetyl CoA, the product has only two carbon atoms. What happened to the third carbon?