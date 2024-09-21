Skip to main content
Ch.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP Production
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP ProductionProblem 75e
Chapter 18, Problem 75e

Identify the type of food as carbohydrate, fat, or protein that gives each of the following digestion products:
e. amino acids

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the digestion of macronutrients (carbohydrates, fats, and proteins) results in specific smaller molecules: carbohydrates break down into monosaccharides, fats break down into glycerol and fatty acids, and proteins break down into amino acids.
Recall that proteins are large biomolecules made up of chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds.
During digestion, enzymes such as pepsin and trypsin break down proteins into their individual amino acid components.
Recognize that the presence of amino acids as a digestion product directly indicates that the original macronutrient was a protein.
Conclude that the type of food that gives amino acids as a digestion product is protein.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. During digestion, proteins are broken down into amino acids, which are then absorbed into the bloodstream and utilized by the body for various functions, including tissue repair and enzyme production.
Proteins

Proteins are macromolecules composed of long chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds. They play critical roles in the body, including structural support, transport, and catalyzing biochemical reactions. Understanding that amino acids are the end products of protein digestion is essential for identifying the type of food involved.
Digestion Process

The digestion process involves the breakdown of food into smaller components that the body can absorb. Proteins are digested in the stomach and small intestine by enzymes, resulting in amino acids. Recognizing this process helps clarify how different food types contribute to the nutrients available for absorption.
