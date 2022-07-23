Draw the condensed structural formulas for the products of the reaction of aspartate and α-ketoglutarate which is catalyzed by aspartate transaminase (AST).
Ch.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP Production
Chapter 18, Problem 75d
Identify the type of food as carbohydrate, fat, or protein that gives each of the following digestion products:
d. glycerol
1
Understand the digestion process: During digestion, macromolecules such as carbohydrates, fats, and proteins are broken down into smaller molecules. Each type of macromolecule produces specific digestion products.
Recall the digestion products of fats: Fats (lipids) are broken down into glycerol and fatty acids by enzymes such as lipase. This is a key characteristic of fat digestion.
Identify glycerol: Glycerol is a three-carbon molecule that is part of the structure of triglycerides, which are the main form of fat in the diet. Its presence indicates fat digestion.
Connect glycerol to fats: Since glycerol is a product of fat digestion, the type of food that produces glycerol during digestion is fat.
Conclude the answer: Based on the digestion process and the specific product glycerol, the type of food associated with glycerol is fat.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Glycerol
Glycerol is a simple polyol compound that serves as a backbone for triglycerides, which are the main form of fat storage in the body. It is produced during the digestion of fats, specifically when triglycerides are broken down by enzymes. Understanding glycerol's role is essential for recognizing how fats are metabolized and utilized for energy.
Digestion of Fats
The digestion of fats involves the breakdown of triglycerides into glycerol and fatty acids through the action of lipases. This process occurs primarily in the small intestine, where bile salts emulsify fats, making them more accessible to digestive enzymes. Recognizing this process is crucial for understanding how dietary fats contribute to energy production and overall metabolism.
Macronutrients
Macronutrients are the nutrients required in large amounts for energy and bodily functions, including carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. Each macronutrient has distinct roles in the body; for instance, fats provide concentrated energy and are essential for hormone production. Understanding the classification of macronutrients helps in identifying the digestion products associated with each type.
