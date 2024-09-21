Textbook Question
Arachidic acid is a C20 fatty acid found in peanut and fish oils.
a. How many cycles of β oxidation are needed for the complete oxidation of arachidic acid?
a. How many cycles of β oxidation are needed for the complete oxidation of arachidic acid?
c. Calculate the total ATP yield from the complete β oxidation of arachidic acid by completing the following:
Identify the type of food as carbohydrate, fat, or protein that gives each of the following digestion products:
d. glycerol
Identify each of the following as a six-carbon or a three-carbon compound and arrange them in the order in which they occur in glycolysis:
a. 3-phosphoglycerate