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Table of contents
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1. Introduction to Biology
Chapter worksheet
Introduction to Biology
Characteristics of Life
Life's Organizational Hierarchy
Introduction to Taxonomy
Scientific Method
Experimental Design
2. Chemistry of Life
Chapter worksheet
Atoms - Smallest Unit of Matter
Isotopes
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
Covalent Bonds
Noncovalent Bonds
Ionic Bonding
Hydrogen Bonding
Introduction to Water
Properties of Water - The Universal Solvent
Properties of Water - Thermal
Acids and Bases
pH Scale
Carbon
Monomers & Polymers
Carbohydrates
Lipids
Proteins
Nucleic Acids
ATP
3. Structure & Function of Cells
Chapter worksheet
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
Microscopes
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
Biological Membranes
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion
Introduction to Membrane Transport
Osmosis
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
Passive vs. Active Transport
Active Transport
Endocytosis & Exocytosis
Introduction to Metabolism
Introduction to Cellular Respiration
Types of Phosphorylation
Glycolysis
Pyruvate Oxidation
Krebs Cycle
Electron Transport Chain
4. Tissues & Organ Systems
Chapter worksheet
Introduction to Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Epithelial Tissue
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue
Structural Naming of Epithelial Tissue
Introduction to Connective Tissue
Classes of Connective Tissue
Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper
Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage
Specialized Connective Tissue: Bone
Specialized Connective Tissue: Blood
Introduction to Muscle Tissue
Types of Muscle Tissue
Introduction to Nervous Tissue
Nervous Tissue: The Neuron
Levels of Organization
Introduction to Organ Systems
Homeostasis
Feedback Loops
Feedback Loops: Negative Feedback
Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback
Introduction to the Integumentary System
5. The Skeletal System
Chapter worksheet
An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Compact and Spongy Bone
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Periosteum and Endosteum
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Bone Marrow
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Short, Flat, and Irregular Bones
Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Matrix
Introduction to the Skeleton
The Skull
The Spine
The Thoracic Cage
The Pectoral Girdle
Bones of the Upper Limb
The Pelvic Girdle
Bone of the Lower Limb
Introduction to Joints
6. The Muscular System
Chapter worksheet
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
Structure of a Skeletal Muscle
Sliding Filament Theory and the Sarcomere
Steps of Muscle Contraction
Origin and Insertion
7. Blood
Chapter worksheet
Introduction To Blood
Erythrocytes
Erythrocytes: Hemoglobin
Leukocytes
Platelets: Hemostasis
Type II Hypersensitivities
8. The Heart & Blood Vessels
Chapter worksheet
Introduction to Blood Vessels
Types of Blood Vessels
General Blood Vessel Structure
Arteries
Capillaries
Veins
Heart Physiology
Cardiac Cycle
9. The Immune & Lymphatic Systems
Chapter worksheet
Introduction to the Lymphatic System
Lymphoid Cells & Tissues
Overview of Lymphoid Organs
Primary Lymphoid Organs
Secondary Lymphoid Organs: Lymph Nodes
Secondary Lymphoid Organs: The Spleen
Introduction to Immunity
Introduction to Innate Immunity
Introduction to First-Line Defenses
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Mucous Membrane
First-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers
First-Line Defenses: Normal Microbiota
Introduction to Cells of the Immune System
Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes
Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes
Introduction to the Complement System
Antigens
Introduction to T Lymphocytes
Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules
Functions of T Lymphocytes
Review of Cytotoxic vs. Helper T Cells
Introduction to B Lymphocytes
Bonus
Antibodies
Classes of Antibodies
Primary & Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity
Types of Acquired Immunity
Introduction to Vaccines
Immunotherapy: Monoclonal Antibodies
Introduction to Antimicrobial Drugs
How Antimicrobial Drugs Work
Antimicrobial Resistance
Type I Hypersensitivities
Autoimmune Diseases
10. The Respiratory System
Chapter worksheet
Introduction to Lung Physiology
Pressure in the Lungs and Pleural Cavity
Ventilation
Lung Volumes and Capacities
Law of Partial Pressure
Respiration
11. The Nervous System & Nervous Tissue
Chapter worksheet
Ions - Sodium and Potassium
Resting Membrane Potential
Change in Membrane Potential
Properties of Graded and Action Potentials
Graded Potentials
Action Potentials
The Refractory Period
Propagation of Action Potentials
Introduction to the Central Nervous System
The Cerebrum
Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System
Control of the ANS
Introduction to Reflex Arcs
Reflex Arcs
Sympathetic Nervous System
Parasympathetic Nervous System
Review of the Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions
12. Sensory Mechanisms
Chapter worksheet
Organization of Sensory Pathways
Introduction to Sensory Receptors
Sensory Receptor Classification by Modality
Sensory Receptor Classification by Location
Adaptation of Sensory Receptors
13. The Endocrine System
Chapter worksheet
Introduction to the Endocrine System
Membrane Bound Receptors and Secondary Messengers
Intracellular Receptors and Direct Gene Action
The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland
Hormone Review Table
14. The Digestive System and Nutrition
Chapter worksheet
Overview of the Digestive System
Organs of the Gastrointenstinal Tract
Accessory Organs
Nutrient Absorption and Transport
Introduction to Nutrition
Dietary Guidelines for Americans
Macronutrients
Micronutrients
Fiber and Phytochemicals
Food Labels
Energy in Food
Healthy Weight
Energy Balance
Eating Disorders
Disorders of the Digestive System
15. The Urinary System
Chapter worksheet
Introduction to the Urinary System
The Kidneys
The Nephron
Blood Supply of the Kidneys
Renal Physiology: Overview
Renal Physiology Step 1: Glomerular Filtration
Renal Physiology: Regulation of Glomerular Filtration
Renal Physiology Step 2: Tubular Reabsorption
16. The Reproductive System
Chapter worksheet
Introduction to the Reproductive System
Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System
Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System
Syphilis
Gonorrhea
Chlamydia
HPV & Genital Warts
Genital Herpes
17. Cell Reproduction & Differentiation
Chapter worksheet
Introduction to Cell Division
Organization of DNA in the Cell
Introduction to the Cell Cycle
Genes & Alleles
Central Dogma
Introduction to Transcription
Steps of Transcription
Introduction to Types of RNA
Genetic Code
Introduction to Translation
Steps of Translation
Phases of Mitosis
Introduction to Meiosis
Meiosis I
Meiosis II
Cell Cycle Regulation
18. Cancer
Chapter worksheet
Cancer
Carcinogens
Tumor Viruses
Metastasis and Cancer Spread
Cancer Treatment
19. Genetics & Inheritance
Chapter worksheet
Homologous Chromosomes
Introduction to Mendel's Experiments
Genotype vs. Phenotype
Punnett Squares
Mendel's Experiments
Mendel's Laws
Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance
Non-Mendelian Genetics
Sex-Linked Inheritance
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Translocations
20. Genetic Engineering
Chapter worksheet
Introduction to DNA Sequencing
Introduction to DNA Cloning
Steps to DNA Cloning
Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction
The Steps of PCR
DNA Fingerprinting
21. Development, Maturation & Aging
Chapter worksheet
Introduction to Human Development
Early Embryonic Development
Implantation
Extraembryonic Membrane Development
Embryonic Development (Weeks 3-8)
Placentation
22. Evolution and the Origins of Life
Chapter worksheet
Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection
Evidence of Evolution
Natural Selection
Evolution of Populations
Genetic Variation
Genetic Drift
Gene Flow
Misconceptions about Evolution
Origin of Life
The Fossil Record
History of Life on Earth
23. Ecology
Chapter worksheet
Introduction to Ecology
Introduction to Population Ecology
Factors Limiting Population Growth
Community Dynamics
Introduction to Ecosystems
Energy & Biomass Pyramids
Biogeochemical Cycles
The Human Population
24. Human Environmental Impact
Chapter worksheet
Conservation Biology
14. The Digestive System and Nutrition
Fiber and Phytochemicals
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14. The Digestive System and Nutrition
Fiber and Phytochemicals
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Multiple Choice
Phytochemicals are best described as:
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