Multiple Choice
The largest amount of ATP made by cellular respiration is created by the process of ______________, in the _____________ steps of aerobic cellular respiration.
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The largest amount of ATP made by cellular respiration is created by the process of ______________, in the _____________ steps of aerobic cellular respiration.
Which type of phosphorylation synthesizes ATP using an enzyme that transfers a phosphate group to ADP?
Substrate-level phosphorylation is utilized to create ATP in which steps of aerobic cellular respiration?