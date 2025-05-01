For the reaction: 2H₂ + O₂ → 2H₂O, if you start with 10 grams of H₂ and 32 grams of O₂, what is the theoretical yield of H₂O in grams? (Molar masses: H₂ = 2 g/mol, O₂ = 32 g/mol, H₂O = 18 g/mol)