Back
Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces / Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids / Problem 5
Problem 5
What type of forces are primarily responsible for holding molecular solids together?
A
Metallic bonds
B
Ionic bonds
C
Intermolecular forces
D
Covalent bonds
