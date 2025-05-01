Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Intermolecular Forces (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Intermolecular Forces (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces / Intermolecular Forces (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following correctly lists the intermolecular forces in order of decreasing strength?
A
Dipole-dipole, ion-dipole, hydrogen bonding, London dispersion
B
Hydrogen bonding, ion-dipole, dipole-dipole, London dispersion
C
London dispersion, dipole-dipole, hydrogen bonding, ion-dipole
D
Ion-dipole, hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole, London dispersion
AI tutor
0
Show Answer