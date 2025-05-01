Skip to main content
Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Which of the following metals is a type 2 metal, capable of forming multiple positive charges?
Calcium (Ca)
Sodium (Na)
Iron (Fe)
Potassium (K)
