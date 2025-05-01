Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Types of Chemical Reactions
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Types of Chemical Reactions
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
7. Chemical Reactions / Types of Chemical Reactions / Problem 5
Problem 5
Predict the products of the double displacement reaction between Na
2
SO
4
and BaCl
2
.
A
Na
2
Cl
2
and BaSO
4
B
NaCl and BaSO
4
C
BaCl
2
and Na
2
SO
4
D
BaSO
4
and 2NaCl
AI tutor
0
Show Answer