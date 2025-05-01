Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Types of Radiation
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Types of Radiation
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Types of Radiation / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following correctly describes alpha decay?
A
Emission of a beta particle, resulting in an increase in atomic number.
B
Emission of a gamma particle, resulting in no change in atomic number.
C
Capture of an alpha particle, resulting in an increase in atomic number.
D
Emission of an alpha particle, resulting in a decrease in atomic number.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer