Unemployment: Efficiency Wages

Alright. So now let's discuss efficiency wages a little bit. So some employers pay a a wage above equilibrium as an incentive to their employees. So they're gonna say, I know this job should pay 10 bucks an hour, but I'm gonna pay you 12 bucks an hour. Why would they do that? Well there's a few reasons this wage above the equilibrium is called an efficiency wage and it's supposed to increase the efficiency of the worker. So how does it do it first? It deals with decreased worker turnover, it decreases worker turnover. So why is that beneficial? Well you don't have to re train new workers if you can keep the same workers. Well that's going to improve your efficiency, right? And why does it decrease worker turn turn over? Well in the workers mind they're making $12 an hour when similar people are making $10 an hour, if they lost this job, they would have to accept a lower paying job. So the opportunity cost of losing this job is higher to them, right? Because they would have to take a lower paying job. So in this case the worker wants to keep the job because of the higher wage. Next is the worker quality. If you're fired, you're likely going to have to accept a lower paying job. Right? Same idea. So the quality of the work of the The workers that you can attract is higher. So you're gonna get higher worker quality. So when you put out the job ad and you're saying, Hey I'm hiring for $12 an hour every you're gonna get a lot more people applying to the job. So you can hand pick who you think is going to be the best because you have uh more more people applying to your job and you can get a better worker out of it. Lastly, the worker effort, the workers are going to be motivated to perform well to avoid being fired, right? They want to avoid being fired. So they're gonna have higher worker effort because they don't want to be fired. So they want to make sure that you see that they're doing a great job and they're doing their best so that they would keep this higher paying job. So the efficiency wage, in essence, acts as an incentive to the employee, uh, to, to work harder to be more efficient. Cool efficiency wave wage. Higher, higher wage, more efficient worker that's about it here, let's go ahead and pause and move on to the next video.

