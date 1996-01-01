Dynamic AD-AS Model: Recession

Alright. So now let's talk about recessions in the dynamic A. D. A. S. Model and we'll look at a specific example the 7 4009 recession. And what we're gonna do is we're gonna visualize it on the graph but these are some important things that happened during the recession and we're gonna take those points and turn them into factors on the graph. So the first one was the end of the housing bubble. Whenever we talk about the great recession of 2007 and 2009, we always talk about the housing bubble that cry and what happened is when the housing bubble crashed, it led to only a small increase in aggregate demand. Remember in the dynamic model, we're always shifting to the right, we're shifting everything to the right. However, this crash in the market led to only a small increase. Okay, that factored with our second bullet point here, the financial crisis, this also affected our aggregate demand as well. Because of the crash in the housing market there was an unavailability of credit, there was a financial crisis that went with it. And since there was no credit, there were no loans being made, firms were not making investment, there was no uh no funds available. So aggregate demand shifted to the right even less. Right? So the aggregate demand, what we're gonna see is gonna have a very small increase to the right now. What made matters worse was our third bullet point here, a supply shock coming from increasing oil prices. So international competition mostly from china where there was a lot of production going on, caused oil prices to skyrocket during this period as well. So this this increasing oil prices caused a shift of our short run aggregate supply to the left. If you recall when we talked about supply shocks before, they're not gonna affect our long run aggregate supply, our long run aggregate supply is still going to increase in this model year over year because our potential GDP is still increasing based on um you know, technology increases in the labor force, whatever leads us to have a bigger potential GDP, however, the short run aggregate supply is going to be affected by these increased oil prices, which is more of a temporary situation than our long run situation. Okay, so this supply shock shifted a short run aggregate supply to the left, and it was actually a big shift. So we're gonna say, s ras went down a lot. Okay, so we're still gonna see increases in aggregate demand increases in long run aggregate supply, but we're gonna see a big decrease in our short run aggregate supply, leading to an equilibrium. Um that was quite a mess. We had higher prices and low production, low, low GDP as well. So let's go to our graph here and let's look at it here. So we're gonna have our same graph with our price level and our real GDP, And then we'll have our initial situation, let's say that we started in an equilibrium, which isn't even totally true, but just to make it simple, we'll start in in in in a long run equilibrium here. And this will be, say in 2007, we were at this equilibrium with price level one. Okay, and like I said, okay, let me let me label it first, we got our long run aggregate supply one, short run aggregate supply one, and aggregate demand one. Okay, so that's everything uh we've put on the graph so far and we'll say this was in 2007, so I'll put 2007, actually 2007 And then all of these factors started to occur, there was a crash in the market, the financial crisis, the supply shock, and then we had our shifts for the 2008 curves, so we still see long run aggregate supply, our potential GDP increasing year over year. Okay, so this is our long run aggregate supply in 2008 still increased. However, nothing was able to keep up with it. Our aggregate demand only increased a little bit. We're only going to shift it to the right, just a little bit here. So this is aggregate demand in 2008. It increased just a little bit from 2007 to 2008, but our short run aggregate supply decreased a lot. So what we're gonna do is we're gonna have a short run equilibrium, that's not in our long run equilibrium. let me draw this arrow somewhere else. Let's see, short run. So this short run aggregate supply is shifting to the left and it's shifting quite a bit, so we're gonna shift it quite a bit way over here. So notice how much bigger that shift was in that short run aggregate supply, So it's kind of going through this. Let me let me fix that a little bit. So this was our original long run aggregate supply 2007 and finally our short run aggregate supply In 2008. Okay, so I know we've got a lot of curves there, but what we have is a short run equilibrium, that's not in the long run, right in 2008, where is our short run equilibrium? So our short run equilibrium is gonna be where our aggregate demand and our short run aggregate supply cross, can you find that point? I know we got a lot going on, so where's our aggregate demand for 2008? It's the red aggregate demand and our short run aggregate supply for 2008 is our short run aggregate supply and those meat right here. So notice what's happened from year over year, we had our original GDP in 2007 and our price level in 2007 And now in 2008 the price level had skyrocketed and our GDP had gone down, so it was just like Doubly bad, Everything was bad here, our GDP was down and our price level had gone up. Okay, so the recession um occurred and we saw higher prices and lower GDP year over year. Okay. And that's from this point right here. Okay, so that that was how the 2007, 2009 recession would look like on the dynamic A. D. A. S. Model. Now, I wouldn't expect you to have to draw this out, but it's still good to know when you have to study the dynamic model, uh how how to graph the inflation and recession using that model. Cool. Alright. Let's pause here and let's move on to the next video.

