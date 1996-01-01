Alright, so now let's discuss the two different kinds of money. We've got fiat money and commodity money. Okay, so, fiat money. Well, fiat money just has value just because we say it has value. Okay, the only value is because we say it has that value. So it's usually mandated by a government to say that this is the currency of our nation. So this currency has value. But think about it if the US dollar outside of its uses money has no value, right? Um There's you can't eat it. You can't eat dollars for consumption or anything. There's nothing really you can do with the dollars other than buy something. Okay, So they have no other use. That's the big deal with fiat versus commodity. Fiat money has no other use. Okay. But commodity money has other uses. So commodity money has value and other uses. But it's also used as money. The very common commodity money is gold. Gold is a great example of commodity money. It's been used as a medium of exchange for millennia, right? It's been a long time that it's been used for um for money, but it has many other uses as well. Right? We use it in jewelry, It has uses in electronics. And of course when you have gold teeth, you need to have some gold for that as well. Right? So commodity money has other uses than just uh being traded as money uh just like gold does here. Okay, so fiat money, no other uses commodity money has other uses. Cool. Let's go ahead and move on to

