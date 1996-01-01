Alright? So now let's talk about these special cases, perfectly elastic and perfectly in elastic, right? So first we have a perfectly elastic demand, right? It's laying down entirely, it's super elastic, it's laying down, it's so comfy, right? And we've got our supply curve, just kind of a standard supply curve, right? So what happens if let's say there's a tax here, right? Let's let's put the tax on suppliers and shift the supply curve to the left. And let's think about what happens here. So this is S. two. This was S. one, right? So now when demand is perfectly elastic, they're willing to buy any quantity, right? But they're only willing to buy it at a specific price, they're not gonna pay more for this uh than they than than this price that we see here? Um So what's gonna happen to this tax burden if the supplier tries to shift any of the burden to the consumers, they're not gonna have it, they're not gonna buy any anymore, right, at a different price, they wouldn't purchase any. So in this case the supplier is gonna have to bear the entire burden of the tax, the seller bears the entire burden of the tax. So the price to the buyers is gonna stay the same, and the price to the seller is going to decrease by the full amount of the tax. So, let's talk about the other situation, what about when we have perfectly any elastic demand, and just a regular supply curve there. So now we're talking about that situation where it's like a life saving drug or something that we need to have no matter what the price. Right? So now, in this case, let's say there was a tax on the supplier, right? Just to keep it simple. Now, what's gonna happen is that since it's perfectly any elastic, the buyers are willing to pay to pay any price and they are going to take the full burden of the tax themselves, Right? So in this case the buyer takes the full burden. And this makes sense. Back to our previous um conclusion where the more in elastic curve pays more tax in the first case, who was more in elastic. Well, demand was perfectly elastic. You couldn't get any more elastic. So anything is going to be more elastic than that. Right? So the supply curve was more any elastic and they paid more of the tax in this case, it's the extreme example that they paid all of it about the other side here, we have perfectly any elastic demand, right? You can't get any more elastic than perfectly. Any elastic And in that case there more elastic than the other one. Right? And so that's what we're seeing here, since the demand is more elastic and in this case, perfectly an elastic they're gonna have more of the tax burden. And in this case, all of the tax burden. Alright, So, our conclusion stays the same. Even at these extremes, it's just that entire burden is being put on one person. Alright, So that's about it for these special cases. Let's go ahead to the next video.

