Money Supply:Discount Policy and Required Reserves

now let's see how the Fed controls the money supply by applying discount policy, adjusting the reserve requirement and going through open market operations. So the Fed controls the money supply in the United States using monetary policy. Right? So that's what we're getting to in this in this section, is that they use monetary policy by by adjusting maybe interest rates or the reserve ratio or buying and selling securities. They're going to control the amount of money available in the public. Okay. So let's start here with discount policy and reserve requirements. I want to make a note that these are not used as often, I would say in order of what's used. I would say open market operations is used the most often discount policy. Uh second, and then rarely will they adjust the reserve ratio. Okay, so let's start here with discount policy and reserve ratio and then we'll spend a little more time on the open market operations. So discount policy, this is where they set the discount rate. And remember when we define discount rate, um this is the rate at which banks borrow from the Fed. Okay. So the Fed is going to have um short term loans that they give to the banks and it's going to be based on this discount rate. Okay, so the higher the discount rate is the less likely the less loans, uh the banks are going to take, the less loans the banks are going to take from the Fed, which leads to a lower money supply. Right? Because they're not taking as many loans and what you have to think about is when the banks have the money, it's in the it's in the hands of the public, when the Fed has the money, it's not in the hands of the public. So they tighten the money supply by not loaning stuff out and they loosen the money supply, They make it bigger by loaning out money to the banks and then to the public from the banks. So a lower discount rate. Well, the lower the rate goes, the more loans the banks are going to take because they can make a profit by loaning that out at a higher rate to the public right to the general public. So more loans equals a higher money supply. Right? And this is just how we saw in our example, where we were following the loans going through the deposits and then them getting loaned out again and the deposits and it was increasing the money supply through that. So this is one way they can affect, it is by changing the discount rate. Um something they do much less often because it has a lot of implications within the economy. Is it just the reserve ratio so they can set another thing the Fed does is set the reserve ratio. What is the required reserves that uh, that a bank has to keep on deposits? Right? The amount of reserves. Banks must hold on their deposits, these are the reserves. So the more reserves they have to have, Well, that's money, they can't lend out. Right. If the reserve ratio is higher, then they have less money to loan, right less, we'll say less loans again, but this one's to the public to general public. Okay. Because the banks still are considered the public, because we're talking about the Fed as like part of the government and then um the public, the general public being the banks and then the consumers. Right? So the banks are going to be making less loans to consumers because they have to hold more in reserves. So the more that the banks have to hold in the reserves, the less they can loan out, which ends up making a lower money, a lower money supply again here. Right? And this follows that same logic that we saw through the banks, the loans going through clutch Topia and and to the different um through the different banks and increasing the money supply through that money multiplier. So a lower reserve ratio means they have to hold less in reserves so they can make more loans Leading to a higher money supply through that same logic. So, let's go through a quick example here, just so we can see the checkable deposits in this case, let's say in the first scenario, we've got 100 million in checkable deposits and the reserve ratio is 10%. That means that the banks required reserves Are equal to 100 million in deposits, times 10%. Well, they're required to hold 10 million, write the required reserves are 10 million. So they can loan out their excess reserves, And those excess reserves are equal to the 100 million in deposits minus the 10 million that are required. They're able to loan out 90 million and that's going to be increasing the money supply, that money multiplier process we've been through. And in our other example here on the right hand side. Now, let's say the Fed says, Okay, you only have to hold 8% in reserves. Well, that means from the 100 million in checkable deposits, they only have to hold 8% now, which is eight million. So they have an extra $2 million to play with right before they had 10 million, they had to hold on to by law. Now, they only have to hold on to eight million. So the 100 million minus the eight million in this case, gives us 92 million that they can loan out. Right? So by having those greater loans, the lower ratio adds to the money supply through that process. Right? The lower reserve ratio, Cool. So, those are the less common things that the Fed does, let's go through the open market operations

Hide transcripts