Criticisms of Purchasing Power Parity

So purchasing power parity attempts to explain these changes in exchange rates, why they go up and down to keep these prices constant across countries. However, it's not a complete explanation of exchange rates because of real world issues that we see first. Not all products can be traded internationally, like doctors services, right? You can't buy a us doctor visit from great Britain or something, right? You can't just buy it from another country like that. They can't be bought in one country and sold in another. No Doctor service is not traded internationally. Second, there's consumer preferences. Maybe consumers like coke more in one country than in another country, Right? So they may be willing to pay a higher price. They may be willing to pay a higher price for a certain product in one country than in another country. And finally, barriers to trade. So barrier to trade would be something that's stopping trade from happening freely and import import quota, which is a government mandated maximum. They say, Hey, you can't import a million cokes here. There's only, there's a law that says only 500,000 cokes can come in per year. Right? So there's this import quota that happens or a tariff, a tariff is just a tax imposed on imports. So every time you try and import something, you got to pay a tax and that impedes on the free market, right? When you have to pay these taxes. Okay, So these issues come into play and they don't always allow purchasing power parity to exist in the real world application. Alright, So that's about it here. Let's go ahead and pause and we'll move on to the next video.

Hide transcripts