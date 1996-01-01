Mutual Fund Definitions

Alright, so mutual funds are kind of like a grab bag of other investments instead of buying, say you know, shares of this company, shares of that company, shares of the company seeks shares. The company d you can just buy shares of a mutual fund and that already owns a broad range of investments. Okay. Mutual funds can own stocks, they can own bonds, they can own all sorts of different investments. Alright. So when you buy shares in a mutual fund, if you buy shares of a mutual fund that owns Apple, well you didn't buy shares of Apple, you bought shares of the mutual fund. Okay. So the idea here is that we're gonna have the firm's over here similar to a financial intermediary. We're gonna have the firm's over here, we're gonna have the mutual fund in the middle and then we'll have uh the investors over here we'll we'll say the households h h the households that are buying from the firms. So here the mutual funds are going to buy the securities of the firm's, they'll buy stocks and bonds from the firms and they'll give cash to the firm's the firm's will get that cash. And now the households will buy shares of the mutual fund. So they'll buy mutual fund shares instead of shares of of the investments directly of the firms, They buy shares of the mutual fund for cash. Right? So that's gonna help facilitate that money to the firm's. Now why would a why would a household by these mutual funds. It's the idea of diversification. So we'll get to that in a second. Um So one thing before we get to diversification, let's discuss how these funds are managed. The first one is an actively managed fund. Well, they just have a portfolio manager that's constantly buying and selling stocks, right? Constantly buying and selling stocks. That makes sense. Right, actively managed. Well, they're actively buying and selling stock. Think about it passively managed. Well, they're just gonna follow a specific stock index and hold more constant portfolios. They're just gonna, let's say follow the SMP and they're just gonna buy the same stocks that are in that index and just hold them and now you're diversified because you own this stock index. So that idea of diversification. It's the idea of reducing risk by replacing a single large risk with smaller unrelated risks. Right? It's the idea of don't place all your eggs in one basket. Right, let's carry six different baskets with one egg in each basket. That way, if we drop a basket we only lose one egg instead of all six eggs. Cool. So that's the idea of diversification. It helps you reduce risk by owning small bits of a whole bunch of different things. Cool. And that's what a mutual fund helps you do. Alright, let's go ahead and move on to the next video

