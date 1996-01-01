Calculating Area of a Rectangle on Graph

Alright. So now we're going to calculate the area of a rectangle. This will be similar to how we're calculating area of a triangle on a graph. Sometimes we have to calculate the area of a rectangle. So if you remember from geometry area of a rectangle is your length times your width. You can keep it kind of similar to to our triangle formula and just the base times the height. Right? Um Either way you remember it um It's it's pretty simple formula. So let's go ahead and do an example here. So what I wanna do is I want to find the area of this rectangle. I'm going to to highlight on the graph right now. So what we have is they could give you two points like this and they might ask to calculate what is this area right here. Alright, I'm gonna highlight it in yellow. Just like I've been doing right. How do we calculate that area? So we just have to define the length and the width or the base? And the height. I'm gonna use base and height just to keep it consistent with the triangle videos. So here um the base will be our horizontal portion and our height. We will do as this vertical portion out here. Right? So this will be the height and this will be the base. Let me make a little more space there. This will be the base. Alright so base. Um So let's go ahead and find what the base and the height are. Start with the base. We started with this valley right here which was zero on the X axis, right? And it looks like it went all the way to two. So from two from 0 to 2 it was a change of two to minus zero is two. Let's see what this height is. Looks like. We started at six or and went to three or started at three and went to six. Right. The movement there six minus three. It's gonna give us a height of three. So let's go ahead and calculate the area area equals base times height for a rectangle. And it's gonna be two times three which equals six. Area of that rectangle is six. Alright, let's move on. I've got a practice problem for you for this.

