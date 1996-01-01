The Steps We've Done Before

All right. So, let's go ahead and do this example and follow our step by step in this video. We're going to do the steps that you should be used to already. Things that we've done previously. All right. So, it's telling us calculate consumer surplus producer surplus and deadweight loss if a price ceiling of 1000 is in effect. Alright. A price ceiling of 1000 is enough. We're going to calculate consumer producer and deadweight loss when you get this on a test. I wouldn't expect you to get everything at once. So you might not have to solve for everything, right? This is gonna take a while because we're going to do everything we're going to solve for all the prices all the quantities but on the test, and we'll see when we do some practice problems. You can skip some steps because you don't need all the information when you're not looking for everything. All right. So, look at step one, find equilibrium price and quantity boom. We do this all the time, Right? We're used to this. Let's go ahead and do that right now. So, we're gonna set these equal to each other, Right? We've got three million minus 1000 P equals 1300 P minus 450,000. Right? So, let's get all the peas on one side, all the numbers on the other side. So, we're gonna get this out of here. Put it over here. Alright? So, what's gonna cancel? This is gone. This is gone. What's left? 3,450,000 equals 2300 PPI Right? Last step is to isolate the p by dividing by 2300. Right? And we are going to get an equilibrium price here, P equal to 1500. So we figured out equilibrium price is 1500. Right now, we've done this example before, so I'm not I don't know those numbers off the top of my head. Um So what I like to do is I draw the graph and remember there were those five prices and two quantities that are going to be imported. Right? So let's go ahead and draw it. So this is kind of gonna be the standard drawing that we're gonna have when we do these is gonna be something like this, right? We're gonna have five prices. So we want to mark five different prices here. Where we're gonna have this demand access price, we're gonna have this one here, right? One of these is gonna be the missing price. One of these is gonna be the price ceiling or the price floor. We've got our equilibrium price in the middle and then our supply, uh access price on the bottom, Right? And then we're gonna have these two quantities as well. We'll have the quantity when it's low and the quantity at equilibrium. Right? All of these numbers are going to be important When we when we solve this. Right? So what have we solved so far? We just found that equilibrium price is 1500. So we've gotten that one. Let's go ahead and get our equilibrium quantity. Right? So all we gotta do is plug that into either equation, right? Because at equilibrium the quantities are the same. So let's do that. Now, I'm gonna pick the demand equation looks easier. So we've got quantity demanded. So which is Q. Star, right? Because it's gonna be the same for for demand and supply at equilibrium, it's gonna be the same. So three million minus 1000 times P at equilibrium, which was 1500. Right? So let's go ahead and solve for Q star 3,000,000,000 -15 1.5 million. That's gonna give us 1.5 million. Right? That's the answer. Let me get out of the way, 1.5 million. That is gonna be our Q star, right? So we've now gotten this number down here. Let me scroll down just a little bit and we've figured out that this is 1.5 million right? At Q star. So we've gotten two out of the seven numbers already and that stuff that we're already used to. So let's look at step to confirm that the price floor or ceiling is effective. We've done this before too, right? Price ceiling is effective. So remember that whole house thing, right? My house method. So that helps us with price ceilings, right? We're gonna have our demand and our supply and we get the the house when we're below equilibrium, right, equilibrium being right here? And we're below. So the price ceiling is when we are below equilibrium is when it's effective price floor is the other one is when we're above. Right? So we need to confirm, is this an effective price ceiling? They told us the price ceiling is 1000 right? 1000. And the quantity, excuse me, the price at equilibrium is 1500 so it's less, right, It's below equilibrium, it is going to be effective and just like that, we're ready to put this one in right here, right? This one's gonna be our price ceiling of 1000. We just put it into our graph um Yeah, I'm gonna come in right here. Um So we just took the price ceiling and we put it in our graph where it would go, right? So now we know the missing price number is gonna be this one, this is gonna be the missing price number. The price ceiling is in there. But we're not gonna solve for missing price yet. That's the new thing. Right? We're gonna do that in the next video. So in this video we're gonna do the rest that we're comfortable with which was solving for the supply access price and the demand access price. This is stuff we've done before. Right? So what we need to do is we're gonna set quantity demanded equal to zero and we're gonna set quantity supplied equal to zero and that will give us the demand access price and supply access price. So let's start here with demand. So right here demand. So when is demand equal to? What is the price? When demand is equal to zero? So quantity demanded is zero equals So I'm using our demand equation up here. Right? Three million minus 1000 P. So quiet demanded zero equals three million minus 1000 P. Right? So we're just gonna add 1000 to both sides or not 1000 1000 P. Right? So 1000 P. Is gonna equal, whoops, 1000 P. Is going to equal three million. So what is gonna be P We divide by 1000 on both sides. Whoops, I'm out of space there. Oh no, whoops, sorry about that. Let's let's get back to where we were. All right, so there we go. Three million. We're gonna divide both sides by 1000. Right? And we are going to get a price. I'm gonna go this way P equals three million divided by 1000 3000. Right? So that is gonna be our demand access price because we use the demand equation. Um So P is 3000 when quantity demanded equals zero. And let's go ahead and do the supply one right here right behind me. Alright so supply. Um what do we have quantity supply? So we're gonna use our supply equation. We're gonna set quantity supply to equal to zero. Right? And let me put these zeros in in a different color so you can see that um that's what I was doing there. Okay, so zero is gonna equal 1300 p minus 450,000. Right? That's our supply equation. And we set quality supply equal to zero. So let's add 450,000 to both sides. Right? And we are going to get Uh 450,000 equals, I'm gonna put this line right here. 450,000 equals 1300 P. And when we divide this by 1300 on both sides, we're gonna get a minimum price Or excuse me, a supply access price of I'm gonna go over here, P equals 3 46. Right? We're gonna round this off to 3 46. All right, no decimals there, we'll keep it easy. So that is our supply access price. Right? And guys, this is all stuff we've done before, right? We've done all these steps before um we've been able to solve all of these just using what we've done in previous videos. So now in the following video, we're gonna go ahead and we're going to solve for the missing price. We're gonna get that quantity and we're gonna start calculating areas. Alright, let's go ahead and do that. Now

