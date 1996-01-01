Per-Worker Production Function:Change in Technology

So what we're going to see is that new technology can push the per worker production function outwards so it can push it outwards. What does that mean? It means that at the same level of capital, right? We're at the same level of capital. However, all of that capital is now more productive, let's say with that idea of telephones where everyone had a telephone in their house, well now everyone has a telephone in their pocket. Right? So even though it's the same amount of telephones, each telephone has gotten more productive. Right? That's the idea he with technological change is that we have the same amount of capital. But all of that capital has become more productive maybe now because of the internet or because even if it's like something like an oven, maybe you made a more productive oven, it's still just an oven, it's more productive now. Right? Per per pit of capital, it's each more productive. So what does that do? It pushes us from, let's say this Blue was the original production function. Well, this is the new production function. When we have new technology notice at the same level of capital, let's say this level of capital here. X. Where before we would have only had this much output, I'll put b before Well now at that same level of capital, were able to have more output after, right? I'll put H for high and I'll put instead of be I'll put L for low output low. Right? And this is the new technology, even at the same level of capital, it pushes us outward. So what does that tell us to be able to sustain economic growth? We need improvements to technology that's going to sustain our economic growth, especially in developed countries. Because what we talked about are diminishing returns. Just adding more capital isn't gonna necessarily have big effects on our output, especially once you're a developed country. So by constantly innovating and having new technology making your capital more productive. Well, that's how we're going to have a key is it's the key to sustaining that economic growth is to constantly be innovating and improving technology. Cool. Alright. That's about it. That's the only other thing here, with the production function is that it can be pushed outward by making all of the capital more productive. So the capital per worker is also more productive. Cool. Alright. Let's pause here and let's move on to the next video.

